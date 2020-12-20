Peterson, Ronald J.

WAUNAKEE - Ronald J. Peterson, age 75, passed away at Meriter Hospital on Dec. 13, 2020. He was an avid car lover, and for many years he street and drag raced his own '64 Pontiac GTO. Over the years he traveled to watch the drag races and the Indy 500. He was involved in car clubs and ran the Night Shifters car club for a while. Ron loved to bird, duck and deer hunt. He loved to watch his dog work the fields. His dogs were his companions, and he spent many hours training them to hunt. Ron loved his family and friends, and he loved spending time with them. He had his same wife and his 64 GTO his entire life, which is quite remarkable.

He is survived by Betty, his wife of 53 years; sons, Jody Peterson (Kim Rateike) and Jason Peterson (Megan DeRungs); granddaughter, Sabrina Rateike; special aunt and uncle, Gene and Beverly Gerber; and brother, Jeff Peterson (Dianne). He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Agnes Peterson; and his brother, James Peterson (Mary). Per Ron's wishes, there will be no funeral.

