Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ronald Peterson
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Peterson, Ronald J.

WAUNAKEE - Ronald J. Peterson, age 75, passed away at Meriter Hospital on Dec. 13, 2020. He was an avid car lover, and for many years he street and drag raced his own '64 Pontiac GTO. Over the years he traveled to watch the drag races and the Indy 500. He was involved in car clubs and ran the Night Shifters car club for a while. Ron loved to bird, duck and deer hunt. He loved to watch his dog work the fields. His dogs were his companions, and he spent many hours training them to hunt. Ron loved his family and friends, and he loved spending time with them. He had his same wife and his 64 GTO his entire life, which is quite remarkable.

He is survived by Betty, his wife of 53 years; sons, Jody Peterson (Kim Rateike) and Jason Peterson (Megan DeRungs); granddaughter, Sabrina Rateike; special aunt and uncle, Gene and Beverly Gerber; and brother, Jeff Peterson (Dianne). He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Agnes Peterson; and his brother, James Peterson (Mary). Per Ron's wishes, there will be no funeral.

Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My deepest sympathy to Betty and family. Ron worked with my mom, Virginia Finhert, for many years at UW Madison and he was kind enough to attend her funeral 4 years ago. So sorry for your loss.
Tara Ukadibia
December 22, 2020
Met Ron while working at the UW Madison our families became great friends. Ron had a gift of gab, he loved talking to people. He always remembered everyone´s name he ever met. I´ll miss you my friend. RIP
Randy Taylor
December 21, 2020
I worked with Ron in the AW Peterson Bldg on campus. He was such a nice, friendly man. I am so sorry to hear of his passing Condolences to his family.
Karen VanderVenter
December 20, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results