Ronald Quam
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020

Quam, Ronald D.

LODI - Ronald D. Quam, age 82 years, passed away Nov. 18, 2020, at Maplewood Nursing Home of Sauk-Prairie, Wis. He was born in Lodi on June 22, 1938, the son of the late Alvin and Bernice (Thompson) Quam. He attended Lodi schools; enjoyed sports, including bowling, golfing and curling; followed the Packers and Cubs; served in the Air National Guard; and was a member of the Lodi United Methodist Church. Ron was employed by Eastex/Rockten. He was united in marriage to Beverly on Aug. 18, 1979.

Ron is survived by his wife, Beverly; stepchildren, Cynthia Ennis (Darren), Virginia Ennis, Jeffery Ennis (Suzie), Lisa Ennis (David), and Gerald Ennis (Hope); step-grandchildren, Melissa Graf (Jason), Stacy Graf (Brandon), Chelsea Varner (Jay), Josh Ennis, Emily Bishop (Andy), Nicole Ennis, Aimee Becker (Mike), David Weitzel, Renee Frick; eight great-grandchildren; in-laws, Allen and Janella Zurbuchen and families; nieces, Rhonda Hummel, Terry Smith (Bruce), and Lisa Lerand (John); and nephew, Steven Hummel.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Beverly Hummel; and brother, Loren Quam.

A celebration of life at a later date. Please send memorials to Lodi United Methodist Church, 130 Locust St., Lodi, WI 53555

hooversonfuneralhomes.com



Published by Madison.com on Nov. 22, 2020.
