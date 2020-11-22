Menu
Ronald Reese
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020

Reese, Ronald E

LODI - Ronald E. Reese, age 70, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Feb. 21, 1950, in Madison, Wis., the son of Robert and Delores (Koch) Reese. After graduating from Lodi High School in 1968, Ron joined the Army National Guard. Ron worked as a Laborer for Oscar Mayer, retiring from there after 31 years. Ron had a variety of interests. including boating on Lake Wisconsin, vacationing in Bayfield, farming, spending time with family, avidly coaching and playing sports.

Survivors include his wife, Cheryl; his son, Andy (Samantha) Reese; two daughters, Kristina Streeter and Jennifer Alt (Jeremy); his two sisters, Renee (Jerry) Falk and Jody (Jeff) Zersen; six grandchildren, Aiden and Lilly Alt, Taylor, Trevor and Jaxson Reese and Easton Schwarz; two nephews, Brandon (Monica) Clemens and Nathan (Bobbi Jo) Wiesshoff; and one niece, Amber (Bill) Elsing. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his nephew, Jason Clemens.

A special thank you to Lodi EMS and UW Hospital for all their kindness and compassion.

Due to COVID restrictions, a private family service will be held.

Any donations received will be given to the Lodi Youth Sports Community; Ron had a passion for coaching while Andy was growing up and watching his grandchildren play sports. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 S. Main St.

(608) 592-3201




Published by Madison.com on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Hamre Gunderson Funeral Home
