Ronald Rowin
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
3325 E. Washington Avenue
Madison, WI

Rowin, Ronald F.

MADISON/TOMAH - Ronald F. Rowin, age 75, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1945, in Madison, to Rollie and Ethel (van Duzee) Rowin.

Ron retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of service.

Ron is survived by his brother, Joe (Sandy); and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Leon, Richard, David, and Michael. Ron will also be missed by his close friends, William and Judy.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6758



Published by Madison.com on Dec. 23, 2020.
Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives
Rest in peace cousin. It would have nice to know more about my family. My Dad was Kenneth Wallace Rowin. Grandpa was Kenneth Leon Rowin. Hope to make contact with lost family members.
Kenneth Leon Rowin (JR)
December 29, 2020
