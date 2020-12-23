Rowin, Ronald F.

MADISON/TOMAH - Ronald F. Rowin, age 75, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. He was born on July 11, 1945, in Madison, to Rollie and Ethel (van Duzee) Rowin.

Ron retired from the U.S. Army after 23 years of service.

Ron is survived by his brother, Joe (Sandy); and many nieces, nephews, relatives, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Leon, Richard, David, and Michael. Ron will also be missed by his close friends, William and Judy.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Please share your memories at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral

& Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison (608) 249-6758