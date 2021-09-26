Schmidt, Ronald Gene "Ron"

MADISON - Ronald Gene "Ron" Schmidt, age 86, died on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, suddenly from heart failure, leaving this world for his eternal resting place in heaven which he saw a glimpse of 25 years ago.

Ron was born on Jan. 30, 1935, to Raymond and Helen (Geisler) Schmidt in St. Louis, Mo. He graduated from Lutheran High School, Milwaukee, Wis., in 1953, where he met his high school sweetheart, Joanne Voigt. They were married on Aug. 31, 1957, and recently celebrated 64 years of marriage.

Ron attended Valparaiso University for his undergraduate studies and went on to dental school at Marquette University, earning his D.D.S. in May of 1960. He served as a dentist in the Navy full-time for two years, stationed in San Diego, and in the Naval Reserve for many years, retiring at the rank of lieutenant commander.

In 1963 he moved his family to Madison, Wis., where he opened his first dental practice. His time in the Navy gave him the vision to practice dentistry in a group setting, a relatively new concept at the time. Ron believed that this was the way to provide the highest quality care to patients. His vision became a reality in 1981 when he, along with another Madison dentist, Don Pfahler, founded Madison Family Dental Associates. His daughter, Lori (Veerman), joined the group in 1987 and practiced alongside him until his retirement in 1997. Ron loved being a dentist, and Madison Family Dental Associates was his pride and joy. He was blessed to have wonderful staff and patients who were very dedicated to him and appreciated the excellent care he provided. Ron and Joanne retired to Tucson, Ariz., for 12 years before returning home to Madison to be closer to the family they love.

Ron and Joanne loved to travel and have many cherished memories and friendships from their trips. Their excursions included tropical islands for scuba diving, sightseeing adventures in Europe, and hiking trips at many U.S. national parks. Ron was a skilled photographer who captured many memories from these trips, and his prints were often displayed at work and home.

Ron always loved sports and was an exceptional athlete. He played many sports growing up but was most accomplished in baseball and basketball, where he excelled in high school, college, and many adult rec leagues. Later he developed a passion for bowling and golf, becoming a fixture in the Schwoegler's Men's Major bowling league and Nakoma CC Thursday men' day events. In addition to Ron's many personal sports accomplishments, he successfully passed his love for sports onto his children and grandchildren. As a sports fan, Ron was an ardent follower of St. Louis Cardinals baseball and University of Illinois basketball, watching every game and always on top of the latest status and news of his favorite teams. He undoubtedly had fond thoughts of the Cardinals nine-game winning streak the morning of his passing.

Ron was passionate about serving his heavenly Father faithfully. He made it a clear priority to put God first in his life and set a strong example for his family to follow. Ron loved being a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church and was especially fond of organ music, since he listened to his father play the organ in church when he was growing up. In March of 1996, Ron suffered a near fatal heart attack which left him in a coma for two days with a grim prognosis. When he surprisingly emerged from the coma and eventually became lucid, Ron spoke of the amazing trip he had been on and his glimpse of a better world, one he is fully experiencing today.

Ron is survived by his wife, Joanne; three children, Lori (Brett) Veerman, Randall (Maryann) and Robert (Jodi); nine grandchildren, Courtney (Jeff) Hilmanowski, Jordan Veerman, Dana (Adam) Ewbank, Ryan (Jessica) Schmidt, Zachary (Kaylee) Peters, Hayden Peters, Cailyn Schmidt, Julia Schmidt, and Alyssa Schmidt; and four great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, at OUR REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1701 McKenna Boulevard, Madison, WI. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. until the time of service at church. Interment will take place at Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, Wis.

For those that are thinking of Ron today, consider toasting him with a Johnny Walker Black Label on the rocks.

Those interested in expressing sympathy with a donation, please consider the "Raymond Schmidt Lutheran Education Fund" in care of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1701 McKenna Boulevard, Madison, WI 53711. Ron initiated this fund in honor of his father's teaching career serving Lutheran church schools.

