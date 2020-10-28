Swann, Ronald Ray

MERRIMAC - Ronald Ray Swann, age 79, of Merrimac, passed away due to COVID-19 on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. He was born on Feb. 6, 1941, in Madison, Wis., the son of the late Ray and Maybelle Swann. He married Fran on June 8, 1963. Ron was a proud member of Madison West High School Class of 1959. He sold road construction equipment in southern Wisconsin for 35 years. He was an avid Badgers football fan, having missed only nine home football games since 1952. After retiring in 2003, he and Fran made their permanent home in Merrimac on Lake Wisconsin, while wintering in Port Charlotte, Fla.

Ron will be missed by his wife, Fran Swann; sons, Bret (Dawn) Swann and Todd (Judy) Swann; and grandchildren, Aryn Swann, Briar Swann, Haley Haverfield, Taylor (Quy) Swann and Travis Swann. He is preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Jolan Swann; and a special aunt, Millie.

There will be a visitation held for Ron on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, from 4-6 p.m. at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. You are invited to attend Ron's Funeral Service on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 10 a.m. via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85643373447. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ron's name can be made to COVID-19 Research Fund -112580278 (https://secure.supportuw.org/give/). Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

