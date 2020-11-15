Thompson, Ronald Ernest

WAUNAKEE - Ronald Ernest Thompson, age 78, passed away on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at SSM Health-St. Mary's Hospital. He was born on Sept. 4, 1942, in Madison, the son of Ernest and Pearl (Larson) Thompson.

Ronald married Shirley (Miller) Thompson on Oct. 14, 1961, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Madison. He worked as a welder for Dairy Equipment Corporation and then Sani-Matic until his retirement. Ronald was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church. He enjoyed being in the outdoors-deer hunting, duck hunting, ice fishing, muskie fishing and spending time at his summer home on the Chippewa Flowage. He was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. We lost a wonderful and loving man, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Ronald is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Shirley; son, Jeff (LouAnn) Thompson; daughter, Lisa Steinbach; grandson, Reid (fiancée, Bethee Heger) Steinbach; and two great-granddaughters, Harlyn Steinbach and Paizly Steinbach. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Russell Thompson; and two sisters, Ann Thompson and Susan Thompson.

Private family services were held. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Jude's Children Hospital would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

