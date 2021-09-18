Zweifel, Ronald Francis

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. - Ronald Francis "Ron" Zweifel, 73, of Oro Valley, Ariz., passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, with Margaret, his wife, at his side. He was born Feb. 18, 1947, in Madison, Wis., the son of Alvin and Marie (Weier) Zweifel. He graduated from Hollandale High School in 1965. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, proudly serving from 1966 to 1970 and stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, where he earned the rank of staff sergeant. After serving his country, Ron attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, graduating summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in business administration. Ron met the love of his life, Margaret "Peg" Williams, and they were married in St. Bridget Catholic Church in Ridgeway, Wis., on Aug. 19, 1972.

Ronald started his work life at Crepaco in Lake Mills, Wis., then spent many years at Giddings and Lewis in Fond du Lac. He then worked at National Rivet and Manufacturing in Waupun. Ron and Peg moved to Wabeno, Wis., prior to his retirement in 2014. He was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Fond du Lac, St. Mary's Catholic Church in Pickerel, Wis., and St. Mark Catholic Church in Oro Valley, Ariz. He served on the finance committee at Holy Family Church and participated in the choir at St. Mark Church. Ron was a Fourth Degree Knight with the Holy Family Knights of Columbus.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 48 years, Margaret; sons, Jason Zweifel and Joshua (Jenny) Zweifel; daughter, Leena Zweifel; grandchildren, Mason Zweifel, Emerson Bradwen, and Cyan Zweifel; sister, Helen (Art) Phillips; brother, Robert (Jane) Zweifel; sister-in-law, Rosalie Zweifel; aunt, Sister Helen, a Poor Claire nun; goddaughter, Anita Walzak; close friends, Barry Burton, Don and Sue Clark, Dave and Rose Schnider, and Don and Dee Williams; many special cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by parents; brother, Thomas Zweifel; aunts, Sister Lenore, Sister Camillus, Sister Vianney, and Sister Elizabeth, Franciscan nuns; Father Thomas Weier; and uncles, Leo, Gerald, Vince, and Larry.

A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 271 Fourth St. Way, Fond du Lac, WI 54937, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Following the Mass, please join the family for a luncheon in the church hall. Cremation rites accorded with interment at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery, N9184 WI-55, Pickerel, WI 54465 to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Ronald's name to American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Holy Family Catholic Church, Fond du Lac, or St. Mark Catholic Church Choir, Oro Valley.