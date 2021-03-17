Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosalie Koschkee
1944 - 2021
BORN
1944
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
7435 University Avenue
Middleton, WI

Koschkee, Rosalie A. (Shager)

FITCHBURG - Rosalie A. (Shager) Koschkee, age 76, of Fitchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. She fought a very brave battle with ALS until the very end, and she is now at peace with God. She was born on April 7, 1944, in Rice Lake, Wis., the daughter of Oliver and Anna (Drost) Kaylor. She married James Koschkee on July 24, 1999.

Rosie lived life with love and compassion. She was the life of the party and lit up the room with her presence, and she touched every life that she met. Rosie enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed dressing up and dining out at local supper clubs, attending Badgers and Packers games, Fireside plays, bowling and golfing leagues, and loved the sun, beach and pool. Rosie had an immense amount of love for her grandchildren. Whether it was baking them cookies, attending sporting events, guiding them through their faith or surprising them with quirky activities, such as a Christmas snowball fight, it was easy to tell how much she loved each of them.

She worked as a parish secretary for St. Ann's Catholic Church, retiring in May of 1999. It was her strength and faith that carried her through all her challenges she faced. She was a kind, gentle and caring wife and mother. She led by example, sharing her unwavering faith in God with her family.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Deborah (Timothy) Neerdaels of Green Bay, Theresa (Brian) Healy of Hudson and Jeffery Koschkee of La Crosse; bonus children, Betty Bless and Rodney (Rowena) Koschkee; siblings, Rita (Dale) Gillett of Eau Claire, JoAnne (Bruce) Frericks of Minnesota, Jim (Liz) Kaylor of Colorado and Sue (Todd) Stuessy of Roberts; and grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Luke, Ben, Alex, and Sidney. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Shager; daughter, Tamara Shager; and son, Jeffrey Shager.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit www.stbmidd.org/live at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. Burial will be held at ST. ANN'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, and all are welcome to attend. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to The ALS Wisconsin Chapter. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
19
Service
11:00a.m.
Live streamed at www.stbmidd.org/live
WI
Mar
19
Burial
12:30p.m.
St. Ann Catholic Cemetery
WI
Funeral services provided by:
Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gunderson Funeral Home - Middleton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We have known Rose for many many years. Our daughter used to babysit for her children. I was so sad to hear of her passing. She used to stop in where I worked and we had such nice visiits. Rest in peace Rose
Darlene Trogner
March 18, 2021
sorry for the loss jim
Jim bergeman (tobys)
March 18, 2021
Erik and Gwen from Louisiannes
March 17, 2021
Our sympathy to Jim and family. you are in our thoughts and prayers. Rosalie and I have been friends since our kids were little and we all lived in Stoughton. I am so grateful that I was able to see her when she was at Agrace in Janesville recently. We hugged and said a special prayer together and spent time together twice.Rest in peace my dear friend.Love you and will miss youPrayers for the whole family.
John & Gen Mohar
March 17, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results