Koschkee, Rosalie A. (Shager)

FITCHBURG - Rosalie A. (Shager) Koschkee, age 76, of Fitchburg, passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at her home. She fought a very brave battle with ALS until the very end, and she is now at peace with God. She was born on April 7, 1944, in Rice Lake, Wis., the daughter of Oliver and Anna (Drost) Kaylor. She married James Koschkee on July 24, 1999.

Rosie lived life with love and compassion. She was the life of the party and lit up the room with her presence, and she touched every life that she met. Rosie enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She enjoyed dressing up and dining out at local supper clubs, attending Badgers and Packers games, Fireside plays, bowling and golfing leagues, and loved the sun, beach and pool. Rosie had an immense amount of love for her grandchildren. Whether it was baking them cookies, attending sporting events, guiding them through their faith or surprising them with quirky activities, such as a Christmas snowball fight, it was easy to tell how much she loved each of them.

She worked as a parish secretary for St. Ann's Catholic Church, retiring in May of 1999. It was her strength and faith that carried her through all her challenges she faced. She was a kind, gentle and caring wife and mother. She led by example, sharing her unwavering faith in God with her family.

Rosalie is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Deborah (Timothy) Neerdaels of Green Bay, Theresa (Brian) Healy of Hudson and Jeffery Koschkee of La Crosse; bonus children, Betty Bless and Rodney (Rowena) Koschkee; siblings, Rita (Dale) Gillett of Eau Claire, JoAnne (Bruce) Frericks of Minnesota, Jim (Liz) Kaylor of Colorado and Sue (Todd) Stuessy of Roberts; and grandchildren, Jake, Josh, Luke, Ben, Alex, and Sidney. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Shager; daughter, Tamara Shager; and son, Jeffrey Shager.

A private family service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit www.stbmidd.org/live at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021. Burial will be held at ST. ANN'S CATHOLIC CEMETERY at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, and all are welcome to attend. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to The ALS Wisconsin Chapter. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

