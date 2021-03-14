Menu
Rose Gapinski
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
3325 E Washington Ave
Madison, WI

Gapinski, Rose D.

MADISON - Rose D. Gapinski, age 56, passed away as a result of a tragic auto accident on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 15, 1964, the daughter of Arthur and Dolores Gapinski. Rose attended St. Alexander Elementary School and St. Mary's Academy. She graduated from UW-Madison with her master's degree in library science. Rose worked for many years at the University, where she met her future husband, Al Schueller, aka "Little Peanut." On Sept. 15, 2012, they were married.

Rose is survived by her husband, Al; sister, Annette; nephews, Alex (Kelsey) and John "Arty" (Elisa); great-niece, Charlotte "Charlie"; many cousins; and numerous Schueller family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, and numerous aunts and uncles. A celebration of Rose's life will be planned for September 2021, with date and time to be announced.

Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society or ASPCA.

A special thank you to all of the first responders; to Al's niece and nephew, Kim and Troy; to the kindness of neighbors; and to all of Al and Rose's family members for their support at this difficult time.

Please share your memories of Rose by posting on her Tribute Wall at www.InformedChoiceFunerals.com.

Informed Choice Funeral & Cremation Alternatives

3325 E. Washington Ave., Madison

(608) 249-6758


Published by Madison.com on Mar. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Cress Funeral & Cremation Service - Madison East
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So, so sad. I am so sorry to hear that Rose passed away. My prayers and grief to all of her loved ones.
Linda Kmiotek
March 20, 2021
My blessing to you and prayers.
Todd brown
March 19, 2021
Al, my condolences to you Rose was a very special person and will be missed by many.
Rick Moze
March 14, 2021
