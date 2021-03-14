Gapinski, Rose D.

MADISON - Rose D. Gapinski, age 56, passed away as a result of a tragic auto accident on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 15, 1964, the daughter of Arthur and Dolores Gapinski. Rose attended St. Alexander Elementary School and St. Mary's Academy. She graduated from UW-Madison with her master's degree in library science. Rose worked for many years at the University, where she met her future husband, Al Schueller, aka "Little Peanut." On Sept. 15, 2012, they were married.

Rose is survived by her husband, Al; sister, Annette; nephews, Alex (Kelsey) and John "Arty" (Elisa); great-niece, Charlotte "Charlie"; many cousins; and numerous Schueller family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, and numerous aunts and uncles. A celebration of Rose's life will be planned for September 2021, with date and time to be announced.

Memorials may be made to Dane County Humane Society or ASPCA.

A special thank you to all of the first responders; to Al's niece and nephew, Kim and Troy; to the kindness of neighbors; and to all of Al and Rose's family members for their support at this difficult time.

