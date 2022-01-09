Menu
Rose Laufenberg
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Belleville High School
FUNERAL HOME
Gunderson Funeral Home - Oregon
1150 Park St
Oregon, WI

Laufenberg, Rose M.

OREGON - Rose M. Laufenberg, age 82, of Oregon, passed away on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

She was born on Sept. 1, 1939, in the town of Montrose, Wis., the daughter of Walter and Marie (Elmer) Hoffman. Rose graduated from Belleville High School in 1957 and married Richard (Pete) Laufenberg on April 30, 1960.

Rose was a homemaker and enjoyed working in her flower gardens, baking, knitting and doing word search puzzles. She had quite an impressive cardinal collection and was an avid sports fan, especially for the Brewers, Bucks and Badgers. She was a longtime member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Oregon.

Rose is survived by her husband, Richard (Pete); two daughters, Sally Laufenberg and Kim (Mark) Wustrack; son, Darin (Anne) Laufenberg; son-in-law, Dave Blumer; three grandchildren, Tuesday (Nate) Manthei, Ruby Wustrack and Cole Blumer; and brother, Robert Hoffman. She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Diane Blumer; and aunt, Betty Elmer.

A private service will be held. Burial will be held at Town of Dunn Burying Ground.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Published by Madison.com on Jan. 9, 2022.
So sorry to hear of Rose´s passing. Such a pretty, warm, friendly lady. I enjoyed spending time with her and Pete. Always my first Christmas card with a little letter.
Jenny Lou Johnson
January 9, 2022
