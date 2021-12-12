Wise, Rose Mary (Olbert)

MADISON - Rose Mary (Olbert) Wise, age 94, died Dec. 2, 2021, after a short illness. Rose Mary was born April 24, 1927, to loving parents, Rose and Tony Olbert. Rose Mary and her younger sister, Etta, grew up in Eau Claire, Wis., where they were raised to value family, faith and education. Their father believed that his daughters should go to college, a rarity at the time, so after graduating from Eau Claire High School, Rose Mary went on to earn a B.S. in home economics from UW-Stout. After graduating, Rose Mary taught high school home economics in Minnesota until her marriage on Oct. 14, 1950, to her high school sweetheart, Jim Wise. Rose Mary taught in Eau Claire until she was forced to resign before the birth of her first child in 1952.

Rose Mary and Jim raised four children, Mary Carole, Barbara, Richard and Greg. Jim's job took them from Eau Claire to Appleton, to Manitowoc, back to Appleton and finally to Madison in 1968. It was during their seven years in Manitowoc that Rose Mary and Jim pioneered education for children with developmental delays, motivated by their love for their son, Richard. Long before all children had the right to education by law, they organized a group of parents of children with disabilities, found a location for a one-room school and hired a teacher. The move back to Appleton meant that they organized and started another group to provide education for their son and others. Rose Mary and Jim made lifelong friends in Appleton and Manitowoc. After their move to Madison, they became involved in the community and became involved members of Queen of Peace church.

Rose Mary continued to work and advocate for disability rights. She worked at Madison Opportunities Center teaching life skills to adults with disabilities. She also volunteered with the auxiliary at Wisconsin Central Center. While it was too late for their son, Rose Mary and Jim celebrated when the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act began in 1975. Rose Mary was active in Friends of Olbrich Gardens, Herb Society, Stout Alumni Association, and Sewing Guild, as well as church groups, including Bible study, book club, and she was a member of parish council. Rose Mary and Jim were active in the friends of international students at UW-Madison and welcomed many students from around the world into their home.

Rose Mary was a gardener-she had flower and vegetable gardens for which she took great pride. She was a fanatic "weeder," as evidenced by the fact that she actually pulled weeds when visiting the gardens of Versailles! She continued gardening into her 90s, instilling a love of gardening in her children, grandchildren and great-granddaughters! Of course the most important part of Rose Mary's life was her family. She made every holiday and birthday special for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had seven grandchildren and traveled around Wisconsin for their sporting and music events, marveling in all their accomplishments. She even traveled to visit her granddaughter in her Peace Corps village in the remote mountains of Panama. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and loved taking them on special outings and overnights (with coffee in special teacups in the morning!). She had 10 great-granddaughters and enjoyed reading and playing with them-Rose Mary always had energy and loved her second round of grandmothering.

Rose Mary and Jim were married for 51 years. Rose Mary and Jim were world travelers in their retirement years, and after Jim's death, Rose Mary continued to travel with her children and grandchildren. Rose Mary was a strong, independent woman who taught by example the importance of family, faith, education, love and compassion. We were so fortunate to have Rose Mary in our lives for so many years. She was loved and will be dearly missed by her children, Mary Carole (Mike) Hoffman, Barbara (Mike) Martin, and Greg (Patti) Wise; grandchildren, Matthew (Kaela Imm) Hoffman, Leah Hoffman, Rebecca Martin, Elizabeth (Patrick) Flandreau, Dan (Shayla) Martin, Sarah (Noah Hurst) Wise, and Jonathan (Amy Kennedy) Wise; and great-grandchildren, Ainsley and Willa Martin, Vivian, Ivy and Opal Flandreau, Brielle, Aubrey, Cora and Ruby Martin. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jim; son, Richard; great-granddaughter, Georgia; and her sister, Etta.

Rose Mary chose this quote to be included: "I see death not as an ending, but as the last stage in this life-the beginning of a better life in Christ." - Kaye Rafko.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 401 S. Owen Drive, Madison, on Saturday, Dec. 18, at noon, with Monsignor Larry Bakke presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass.

In accordance with local COVID guidelines, masks should be worn.

Memorials to Olbrich Botanical Gardens (www.olbrich.org/donate) or the Catholic Multicultural Center (https://cmcmadison.org) in Rose Mary's name would support her lifetime passions. A special thank you to the staff at Oak Park Place, Baraboo, and Agrace Hospice for the loving and compassionate care given to Rose Mary and her family.

