BonDurant, Roseann Marie "Rose" (Williams)

MONONA - Roseann Marie "Rose" BonDurant (nee Williams) passed away Sept. 19, 2020, at her home. She was born April 21, 1942, to Herman and Catherine Williams (nee Stewart) in Brooklyn, N.Y. She graduated from Fort Hamilton High School, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Rose moved to Monona in 1967, where she was to live for the next 53 years, first in her beloved home on Winnequah Road and then Monona Hills Apartments. She worked at various jobs over the years: providing cashier services at the McCrory's at East Towne Mall for 13 years, a deposit assistant at Firstar Bank for another 13 years, and ultimately retiring from Anchor Bank in 2003.

She raised three wonderful boys, Matthew, Christopher and Michael, instilling the values of family first and hard work. She loved nothing better than spending time with her family. While Rose had a stubborn streak a mile wide, she was a loving mother of great compassion and fun, and as the center of conversations at family get-togethers, would frequently make her family laugh with her off-the-cuff observations of life.

One of her favorite past times was going to garage sales, and she could frequently be seen around Monona looking for the "ultimate" bargain. In addition, she was a gifted artist, creating many beautiful drawings and sketches, with an eye to creating beautiful spaces that just welcomed you in. In her spare time she enjoyed listening to music and watching old movies, as well as visits from her children, grand-children and grand-pets.

Rose is survived by her three sons and their families, Matt and Kelley BonDurant and their two sons, Joe and Tom; Chris and Sandra Splinter BonDurant and their children, Stewart, Owen and Gwendolyn; and Mike BonDurant and his wife, Sue Heitman. She is also survived by her siblings, Cathy Sullivan, John (Nancy) Williams, Herman (Carol) Williams and Ann (Jean) Bignon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Kate Williams.

Rose was immensely proud of her family and, while greatly missed, will leave behind nothing but many wonderful memories. There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date.

The family asks that in lieu of sending flowers or cards to please make donations in support of the USO, Dane County Humane Society or the American Red Cross.