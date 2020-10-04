Byrnes, Rosella

MADISON - Rosella Byrnes peacefully passed away on Oct. 1, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

Rosella was born on March 30, 1921, in the township of Ironton, Wis., daughter of Arthur and Katherine Gasser. She was a graduate of Sauk County Normal School and received her bachelor's degree in Platteville, Wis. Rosella went on to become a devoted teacher and had a successful teaching career that spanned forty-two years.

Rosella enjoyed travelling, spending time with family and friends, playing cards and working on various craft projects.

She is survived by her son, James (Sheila) Byrnes; grandchildren, Laurie (Todd) Handel and Kelli (Greg) Gaines; great-grandchildren, Haley (Brandon) Runchey, Julia Handel and James Handel; sister, Mary Steinhofer; and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Emmett Byrnes; sisters, Lucille (Clarence) Sosinsky, Josephine (Joe) Frisch, Bernice Gasser and Marlene Edell; brothers, James (Lois) Gasser and William Gasser; and brother-in-law, Casey Steinhofer.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace Hospice Care in Rosella's final days and especially Dr. Daniella Constantinescu (UW Health).

A Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. at OUR LADY QUEEN OF PEACE, 401 S. Owen Dr. Madison, WI. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m., in the same location. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Reedsburg, Wis.

"Be not burdened with times of sorrow. I wish you sunshine of tomorrow. My life has been filled with good times and good friends. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, don't burden with undo grief. God wanted me now and has set me free."

