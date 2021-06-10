Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rosella Ann Casper
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Casey Funeral Home
123 N Jackson St
Cuba City, WI

Casper, Rosella Ann

PLATTEVILLE - Rosella Ann Casper, 95, of Platteville, Wis., formerly of Cuba City, Wis., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Park Place in Platteville, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CHURCH in Cuba City, with the Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at the church on Saturday before the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Rosella was born on Sept. 12, 1925, in Dickeyville, Wis., the daughter of Leonard and Regina (Ames) Dietzel. She married John F. Casper on Nov. 19, 1947, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2001. They farmed together from 1947 to 1979.

Rosella's primary focus in life was loving and raising her children. She never lost at bingo and enjoyed playing cards and going out to eat with her family. There was always a dish of candy in her room at Park Place. Rosella helped at the Cuba City Meal Site and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Council of Catholic Women.

Survivors include three daughters, Eileen Scrivner, Mount Horeb, Wis., Jeanette (Paul) Kirkegaard, DeForest, Wis., and Ann (Louie) Kieler, Platteville, Wis.; five sons, Raymond (Anita) Casper, Marshall, Wis., Gary (Patti) Casper, Poynette, Wis., Glenn (Rose) Casper, Galena, Ill., Vernon Casper, West Bend, Wis., and Wayne (Cris) Casper, Rio, Wis.; a brother, Edmund Dietzel, Dickeyville, Wis.; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Bies and Hildegard Monner; two brothers, Arnold and Joseph Dietzel; a son-in-law, Jim Scrivner; a daughter-in-law, Susie Casper; a grandchild, Andrew Kirkegaard; and three great-grandchildren, Dally Scrivner, Michael Clark and Jackson Rumpel.

A Rosella A. Casper Memorial Fund has been established. Cards may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.

A very special thank you for the wonderful care given her by Park Place and Agrace Hospice.

Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseymcnett.com.


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Calling hours
9:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CHURCH
Cuba City, WI
Jun
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
ST. ROSE OF LIMA CHURCH
Cuba City, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Casey Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Casey Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
We send our sympathies today and will remember you in our prayers. Loved playing cards with your mom! Just a little note: Rosella passed away the day we took mom (Margaret) to the hospital and you are burying your mom on the day Margaret passed away. So please understand why this is hard for me. Besides the two looked alike. Regards- Dave & Janet
David & Janet Casper
Family
June 12, 2021
Premier Cooperative
June 10, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results