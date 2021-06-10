Casper, Rosella Ann

PLATTEVILLE - Rosella Ann Casper, 95, of Platteville, Wis., formerly of Cuba City, Wis., died Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Park Place in Platteville, Wis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 12 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CHURCH in Cuba City, with the Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at the church on Saturday before the service. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.

Rosella was born on Sept. 12, 1925, in Dickeyville, Wis., the daughter of Leonard and Regina (Ames) Dietzel. She married John F. Casper on Nov. 19, 1947, at Holy Ghost Church in Dickeyville. He preceded her in death on March 10, 2001. They farmed together from 1947 to 1979.

Rosella's primary focus in life was loving and raising her children. She never lost at bingo and enjoyed playing cards and going out to eat with her family. There was always a dish of candy in her room at Park Place. Rosella helped at the Cuba City Meal Site and was a member of the Catholic Daughters of the Americas and the Council of Catholic Women.

Survivors include three daughters, Eileen Scrivner, Mount Horeb, Wis., Jeanette (Paul) Kirkegaard, DeForest, Wis., and Ann (Louie) Kieler, Platteville, Wis.; five sons, Raymond (Anita) Casper, Marshall, Wis., Gary (Patti) Casper, Poynette, Wis., Glenn (Rose) Casper, Galena, Ill., Vernon Casper, West Bend, Wis., and Wayne (Cris) Casper, Rio, Wis.; a brother, Edmund Dietzel, Dickeyville, Wis.; 19 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Margaret Bies and Hildegard Monner; two brothers, Arnold and Joseph Dietzel; a son-in-law, Jim Scrivner; a daughter-in-law, Susie Casper; a grandchild, Andrew Kirkegaard; and three great-grandchildren, Dally Scrivner, Michael Clark and Jackson Rumpel.

A Rosella A. Casper Memorial Fund has been established. Cards may be sent to Casey-McNett Funeral Home, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.

A very special thank you for the wonderful care given her by Park Place and Agrace Hospice.

