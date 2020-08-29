Hauser, Rosemarie Sadie "Rose"

PORTAGE- Rosemarie Sadie "Rose" Hauser, age 90, of Portage, passed away peacefully at Tivoli on Wednesday, August 26 with family by her side.

Rosemarie was born on October 25, 1929, to Alfred and Odessa (Paulson) Ebert in Big Spring, Adams County, Wisconsin. She is survived by daughters, Donna Gannon (Tom) of Madison, Jeanne Dicka (Dan) of Sun Prairie and Patti Hauser-Kassner (Kurt) of Wisconsin Dells; four grandchildren, TR Gannon (Amy) of Denver, Corey (Sara) Gannon of Phoenix, Jacob Herrick (Tiffany) formerly of Sun Prairie and Teresa Herrick (Kyle Hilliger) of Sun Prairie; great grandson Colton; her brother Paul Ebert of Wisconsin Dells, sister Elaine McFarlin of Wisconsin Dells, sister-in-law Joyce Hauser of Oxford; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harlan Hauser; brother, Robert Ebert; sisters, Annamae Kassner and Leona Ginther.

Rose married the love of her life, Harlan Hauser, on March 8, 1950 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells. Harlan passed away 58 years later, to the day. Rose remained at their Jordan Lake home until moving back to Portage in 2015. Harlan and Rose lived in Portage and the surrounding area for over 30 years. They owned and operated Hauser Oil and Gas Company and the Union 76 Gas Station and Mini Mart in downtown Portage. Rose and Harlan were avid snowmobilers in their younger days and enjoyed many trips with their motor home and snowmobiles over the years. Rose loved her home and made it a welcome place for her girls and grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and baker (Grandma made the best chocolate chip cookies EVER!) and loved to entertain friends and family. Rose and Harlan loved wintering in Florida, and later in Gulf Shores, AL where she enjoyed sunning and visiting with the many friends they made there.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage, with Rev. Craig Wolfgram officiating. A private burial will take place at the Oxford Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the funeral home (www.pmmfh.com).

The family would like to give special thanks to the caring staff at Tivoli, Mother Mary Unit and Agrace Hospice Care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice.