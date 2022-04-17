Rosemary M. Gassen

Aug. 15, 1927 - April 11, 2022

Stoughton/Muscoda- Rosemary M. Gassen, age 94, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, April 11, 2022. She was born in rural Muscoda on August 15, 1927, the daughter of Henry and Mary (Schneider) Stadele. Rosemary graduated from St. John's Catholic High School in 1945. On October 21, 1946 she married Martin J. Gassen of Richland Center in St. John's Catholic Church in Muscoda. They moved to Stoughton in 1948.

Rosemary was an active member of St. Ann Catholic Church where she sang in the church choir for many years and volunteered at St. Ann School.

She is survived by her eight children: Diane (Dave) Vidlock of Cross Plains, Dennis (Jeanne) of Deerfield, Ed (Grace) of Broadhead, Tom (Fernanda) of Palm Coast, FL, Kevin (Nita) Camino, CA, Nancy (Rick) Thruman of Stoughton, Jeff (Tammy) of Stoughton, and Julie (Chris) Bruni of Poynette; 20 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren. Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 65 years, Martin, in 2012; sisters: Kathryn Herold, Regina Hennessy, Agnes Kinyon, and Dorothy Lester; brothers: Bernard, Clement, Donald, Anthony, and Francis Stadele.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Ann Catholic Church, 323 N. Van Buren Street, Stoughton, with Fr. Randy Budnar officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon, following the burial, in the church fellowship hall. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home, 206 W. Prospect Street, Stoughton, and from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at church on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to St. Ann Parish, or the charity of the donor's choice.

The family is especially thankful for the care of Agrace HospiceCare and to all who provided her with their time, love, and care throughout the years.

