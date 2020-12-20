Heitkemper, Rosemary (Berres)

MADISON - Rosemary (Berres) Heitkemper was born to George and Agnes Berres in Milwaukee, Wis., on June 30, 1936. She passed away as a result of Covid-19 on Dec. 8, 2020, at the age of 84.

Rosemary grew up in Milwaukee, Wis., and, for a few years, on the family farm in Allenton, Wis. She graduated from Pius XI High School in 1954. It was during high school that she met the love of her life, James Heitkemper, and they were married on Aug. 4, 1956. Soon after they were married, they moved to Menomonee Falls, Wis., where they raised four daughters. Rosemary shared her quick wit and a love of dancing and spending time with family and friends. Always interested in the sciences, she enrolled at UW-Milwaukee in 1970 and graduated with a B.S. degree in medical technology in 1974. She went on to work for Miller Brewing Company as a quality assurance coordinator and made lifelong friendships with her colleagues there.

In 1979, after her husband, Jim, died, she moved to Wauwatosa, Wis., where she lived until she retired in 1989. In her early retirement years Rosemary focused on helping her daughters whenever it was most needed. From Wauwatosa she moved to South Carolina, then to Oshkosh, and finally to Madison. Wherever she lived, she was generous with her time and energy. The day was never over until her lengthy "to-do" list had been fully checked as complete. She had a passion for landscaping and created beautiful gardens at every address. Rosemary was a central force in building close-knit connections within the neighborhood because of her ready smile, love of conversation, and her obvious enjoyment at being outside working in the yard. Throughout her life, Rosemary was a voracious reader and a weekly visitor to the public library; she instilled that love of learning and reading in her family. She was a proud and loving grandma and closely followed the joys and tribulations of her grandchildren's lives.

Rosemary spent the last three years of her life at Attic Angel Place, and the family would like to extend our sincere appreciation for the outstanding care and attention provided by the staff in the Haven memory care unit. The family is grateful to the staff at UW Hospital and to wonderfully supportive friends and neighbors.

Rosemary is survived by her brother, Norbert Berres; her four daughters, Paula (Frank) Stretz, Joan (Greggar) Petersen, Carol (Hugh) Daniels and LeAnne (Joe) Heitkemper-De Santiago; nine grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Heitkemper; brother, Robert Berres; and sister, Sr. Carol Berres.

There will be no services at this time. For a memorial in Rosemary's name, please consider your local food pantry, public library, or botanical garden. We encourage you to share your online condolences at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

