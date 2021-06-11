Tenneson, Rosemary J.

BELLEVILLE - Rosemary J. Tenneson, age 83, of Belleville, died in the Hometown Assisted Living in Belleville on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Rosemary was born on Sept. 29, 1937, in Whitehall, to Amos and Verna (Stendahl) Tenneson. Rosemary graduated from Middleton High School and started working for Madison Gas and Electric, where she retired from after over 45 years.

Rosemary was active athletically for many years. She was an accomplished bowler. She bowled three to four times a week in many area leagues in the Madison area. She was a softball player in women's leagues. She co-owned a waterfront house on Lake Waubesa and enjoyed fishing, water skiing and jet skiing. During the winter she skied and snowboarded. She also tried her hand at golf.

In the springtime, Rosemary was garage sailing with her aunt, Helen Hulett, whom she stayed close to until Helen's recent passing. Rosemary collected dolls and was a dog owner for many years. She traveled to Baltimore for Christmas and other special occasions to visit her brother, Allen, and Allen's wife, Cecelia, and to spend time with her nephew, Chris, and niece, Erin. She remained feisty and stubborn and would flip you off if she did not want to do what you requested, like physical therapy.

Rosemary is survived by her brother, Allen (Cecelia) of Baltimore, Md.; her nephew, Christopher; and her niece, Erin (Eugene) Klemkowski, both of Baltimore, Md.

In addition to her parents, Rosemary was preceded in death by her aunt, Helen Hulett; and a special friend, Joan Warner.

Services will be held at a later date in September, with burial in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Blair.

Special thanks to the staff at Hometown Assisted Living in Belleville, Wis. She was a resident for nearly four years; she loved her home there and loved all who assisted her when she needed help. She especially loved the food.

The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.