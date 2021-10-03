Menu
Rubelle Zwald
Mount Horeb High School
Gunderson Funeral Home - Mt. Horeb
500 N. 8th St.
Mount Horeb, WI

Zwald, Rubelle (Opsal) (née Aavang)

MOUNT HOREB - Rubelle (Opsal) Zwald (née Aavang), age 92, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Ingleside Manor. Rubelle is survived by her son, Bruce (Cindy) Opsal; three daughters, Paulette (Phil) Emberson, Jeanette (Steve) Gerke and Betty (Tom) Herzhauser; son-in-law, Keith Niles; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Burial will be held at Northside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077


Published by Madison.com on Oct. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Evangelical Lutheran Church
315 E. Main St, Mount Horeb, WI
Oct
6
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Evangelical Lutheran Church
315 E. Main St, Mount Horeb, WI
Oct
6
Service
12:30p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Evangelical Lutheran Church
315 E. Main St, Mount Horeb, WI
Oct
6
Graveside service
12:00p.m. - 12:30p.m.
North Side Cemetery
3100 Highway 78 N, Mount Horeb, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Prayers and sympathy to all her loved ones at this time . May God Bless and Comfort you with thankful hearts and precious memories .
JoAnn Buchanan-Rounds
October 4, 2021
