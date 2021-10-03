Zwald, Rubelle (Opsal) (née Aavang)

MOUNT HOREB - Rubelle (Opsal) Zwald (née Aavang), age 92, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Ingleside Manor. Rubelle is survived by her son, Bruce (Cindy) Opsal; three daughters, Paulette (Phil) Emberson, Jeanette (Steve) Gerke and Betty (Tom) Herzhauser; son-in-law, Keith Niles; 14 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 315 E. Main St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. Burial will be held at Northside Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

