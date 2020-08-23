Scheldrup, Ruby L.

STOUGHTON - Ruby Lucille (Olson) Scheldrup, age 96, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Skaalen Home. She was born April 28, 1924, in Fort Atkinson.

She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Larry) Gloyd, Cindy (James) Ellis, and Jill (Tom) Donahey; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at LUTHERAN SOUTH CEMETERY, 2490 County Hwy A, Stoughton, WI 53589. Due to COVID19, please wear masks and practice social distancing at the cemetery.

