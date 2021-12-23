Beloungy, Russell

O'FALLON, Ill. - Russell Albert Beloungy, age 76, of O'Fallon, Ill., born Dec. 14, 1945, in Madison, Wis., passed away Dec. 18, 2021, at St. Elizabeth's Hospital, O'Fallon, Ill.

Originally from Sauk, Wis., Russ served in the U.S. Navy for several years, earning the Vietnam Service Medal with four stars. Russ was a longtime employee of Ohio Medical, retiring after 32 years. He was a former member at Madison Gospel Tabernacle in Madison, Wis., where he met and married Kathleen on Nov. 4, 1979. He and his wife sang in the church choir and raised their children there. They moved to the O'Fallon area in 2013 to retire and be closer to family, where they were active members at Mascoutah First Assembly of God Church, where he served on the church board.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen, just four days prior; his parents, Albert and Ruth (née Carpenter) Beloungy; and his brother, Larry Beloungy.

He is survived by his children, Debra (Jeff) Hardman of Des Moines, Iowa, Mark Beloungy of Beaver Dam, Wis., Joshua (Andrea) Beloungy of Belleville, Ill., Brian Beloungy of Troy, Ill., and David Beloungy of Madison, Wis.; five grandchildren, Sayers, Silas, Xander, Zach, and Kai; and siblings, Harold, Paul, Ron, and Steve Beloungy, and Jeanne Jackson.

A memorial service to celebrate the lives of both Russell and Kathleen Beloungy is planned for springtime 2022.

