Fleming, Russell R.

WAUNAKEE - Russell R. Fleming died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. Russell was born Dec. 3, 1926, in Rock Island, Ill., to Russell V. Fleming and Marguerite Laedeke. He attended St. Bernard's Grade School and Madison East High School until enlisting the U.S. Navy in 1943. He graduated from the Naval Air Technical Training Center in Memphis, Tenn., and the Naval Arial Gunner's School in Miami, Fla. He flew as an aviation radio gunner in TBF/TBM Avenger Torpedo bombers off the USS Bennington CV-20 until the end of World War II. He then obtained his high school diploma and attended the University of Wisconsin–Madison on the GI Bill. Later he went to California and graduated from the Western Radio and Television Institute in Los Angeles and passed his First-Class Radio Telegraph license from the FCC. He then sailed under contract with the U.S. Navy on Navy tankers from 1951 to 1955 during the Korean War. He returned to Madison and married Evelyn M. Keller on July 2, 1955.

They raised four children, Larry K., Rhonda Rae, James R., and Timothy. Russell graduated from the very first class of Wisconsin State Patrol Academy in 1955 as a trooper and advanced to Communications Supervisor, Deputy Chief of Inspection Services, Chief of Planning and Records, and in 1968, was appointed Deputy State Highway Coordinator in the office of Governor Warren Knowles and subsequently Patrick Lucey. Russell returned to the Department of Transportation as Deputy Chief of Safety and Law Enforcement. During this time, he attended the Northwestern Traffic Institute and the Indiana University Center for Police Training. He retired as Chief of Accident Records on Jan. 8, 1988.

The following year, he returned to sea, relieving a radio office for vacation for 68 days on an ammunition ship at Diego Garcia, Chagos Archipelago, Indian Ocean. This ship eventually delivered its load of rockets and bombs to Desert Storm. Russ was an active radio amateur operator with the FCC call WB9NYG. While at Diego Garcia, he operated with the British call VQ9RF. He was a licensed private pilot and enjoyed hunting and fishing at his cottage on Buffalo Lake near Montello. The high spot in his working career was being elected by his peers to Chairman of the International Traffic Records Committee National Safety Council. He was Past Commander of Post 360 American Legion in Waunakee.

Russ was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Glen Gallup and Thomas Lee; and sister, Marge (Harry Bier). He is survived his wife of 66 years, Evelyn; sister, Doris Gallup; sons, Larry, James, and Timothy; and daughter, Rhonda. He is further survived by grandchildren, Randy, Ryan, Scott, Dan, Katlyn, and Jack; and many grand-dogs whom he loved dearly.

Russ was a devoted father and grandfather. Burial will take place in Wesport at St. Mary of the Lake cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513