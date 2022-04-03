Russell William Martin

August 21, 1929 – April 1, 2022

MOUNT HOREB - Russell William Martin, age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 1, 2022, after several years of declining health. Russ was born on Aug. 21, 1929, to S. Russell and Lillian (Lohff) Martin at his grandmother's home in Mount Horeb. The family moved between Mount Horeb and Milwaukee before finally settling in Mount Horeb, where Russ' father took over the family stockyards. Russ worked alongside his father as the fourth generation in this family business until 1957.

Following graduation from Mount Horeb High School in 1947, Russ continued working in the family livestock business and attended UW-Madison Farm Short Course in 1950. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Germany from 1951-1953 during the Korean War. He was a sergeant of a motor pool and was known for his organization and resourcefulness when it came to stocking truck parts. He received recognition for 23 of 24 months for keeping the most vehicles running.

After returning home from the Army, he married Vergeane (Collins) Martin on Jan. 29, 1953, at the Little Brown Church in Nashua, Iowa. As their family grew to five children, they rented several homes in the Mount Horeb area and even built their own cozy home on Park Street. They eventually settled on a farm in Springdale Township and worked together to rehabilitate the fixer-upper home and several of the outbuildings. This do-it-yourself quality carried throughout Russ' life, whether it was mechanics, electrical or construction work or farming. Russ was an electrician by trade and established Martin Electric Service in 1959, spending many long hours working throughout the community doing electrical repairs and installations. The family also raised a small herd of beef cattle on the farm.

Russ was a true adventurer and enjoyed all modes of travel. He built a go-cart that he powered with a washing machine engine and, in high school, he and a buddy built a car they called "The Cockroach" and they took it on a road trip to Indianapolis. He purchased one of the first snowmobiles in Mount Horeb and owned several motorcycles. He was a licensed pilot and flight instructor at the Mount Horeb airport formerly located on the southern portion of Second Street. He logged over 4,000 flight hours as a pilot. It was common practice for his children and grandchildren to receive detailed auto inspections whenever they visited. Often, they would be presented with Russ' own vehicle as a loaner while he kept theirs to make sure it was running in top-notch condition.

Russ is survived by his children, Paige (Craig) Skalet of Littleton, Colo., Ashley (Gordy) Brunner of Mount Horeb, Todd (Holly) Martin of Mount Horeb, Elizabeth (John) Eck of Dacula, Ga., and Guy (Martha) Martin of Mount Horeb; 12 grandchildren, Nathan, Aaron, Matthew, Paul, Stacey, Josh, Melissa, Rachel, Brianna, Christian, Lydia and Siri; six great-grandchildren; his younger brother, Greg (Patty) Martin and family of Coon Valley; and his good friend and coffee-drinking buddy, Larry Dietrich. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vergeane, on March 22, 2019.

Russ was grateful for the opportunity to remain at home and his daughters took turns as his live-in caregivers over the past three years. Even when he wasn't feeling well, he was always upbeat, with a friendly attitude and good sense of humor. The family also appreciates the additional care support from Julie Kraft over the years and more recently, the caring staff of St. Croix Hospice. Private services will be held. Burial with military honors will be held at a later date at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mount Horeb Library. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb

Funeral & Cremation Care

500 N. Eighth St.

(608) 437-5077