Collins, Ruth A.

RICHLAND CENTER - Ruth A. Collins, age 89, of Richland Center, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will be held in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in the spring.