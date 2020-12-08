Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Collins
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Stafford Funeral Home
1235 Hwy 14 W
Richland Center, WI

Collins, Ruth A.

RICHLAND CENTER - Ruth A. Collins, age 89, of Richland Center, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Schmitt Woodland Hills. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the STAFFORD FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. Burial will be held in the St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in the spring. Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 8, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Stafford Funeral Home
1235 Hwy 14 W, Richland Center, WI
Dec
12
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Stafford Funeral Home
1235 Hwy 14 W, Richland Center, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Stafford Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Stafford Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.