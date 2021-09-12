Farrell, Ruth E. (Stucki)

MIDDLETON - Ruth E. (Stucki) Farrell, age 87, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family, after battling with Alzheimer's for many years.

Ruth was born on Oct. 24, 1933, in rural South Wayne, Wis., to Swiss immigrants Louis and Clara (Roth) Stucki. She grew up in Green and Lafayette counties, graduating from Darlington High School. She attended Madison General School of Nursing and graduated in 1954 as a registered nurse. She worked as a surgical scrub nurse at the VA Hospital. After marriage, she retired from nursing to raise her family of seven children.

Ruth married Jack M. Farrell on Nov. 12, 1955, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison. After raising her children, she returned to work as an elementary education assistant (EEN) in the Middleton-Cross Plains School District. She worked mainly with learning disabled, physically disabled and autistic children. She had a great understanding of and compassion for these children. After retiring in 1995, she enjoyed reading, going on cruises and vacationing up north with her family. She loved to cook and bake and have her family gathered around her. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed being with them.

Ruth is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jack Farrell; children, Keith (Angie) Farrell, Diane (Randy) Hagen, Richard (Gail) Farrell, Brian Farrell, Patricia (Jim) Binger, Kathleen (Cory) Painter and John (Tammy) Farrell; 20 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren (two more on the way); sisters, Louise Stucki and Margaret Pippin; brother and sister-in-law, Fritz and Char Stucki; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Rosie Farrell and Daniel and Mary Farrell.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Clara Stucki; father- and mother-in-law, Richard and Irene Farrell; brother-in-law, Wiley Pippin; sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Philip Aguirre; nephew, Kevin Farrell; and niece, Christina Aguirre.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery of Pine Bluff. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be gifted in Ruth's name to Agrace HospiceCare. A special thanks to Brittany, her Agrace RN case manager.

"She lives on beneath everything we do. Her presence influenced who we are, and her absence influences who we will be. Our lives are shaped as much by those who leave us, as they who stay. Loss is our legacy. Insight is our gift. Memory is our guide. Love of God and country and love of family were her greatest strengths."

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761