Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ruth Franke
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020

Franke, Ruth Marie

POWELL - Ruth Franke, 78, died on Dec. 15, 2020, at Maple Court, of Covid-19. She was born Oct. 2, 1942 in Mauston, Wis., to Oscar and Veryl Pfaff. She married Darrell Franke on Oct. 14, 1961.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell; and her four children, Theresa (James, deceased) Anderson, Thomas Franke, Timothy Franke and Todd (Michelle) Franke. She is further survived by five grandchildren, Tiffany Franke, Selina Franke, Jacob Franke, Megan Franke, Gregory Franklin and Grant Franklin; three sisters, Patricia (Gary) Hudson, Kathy (Richard) Grunewald, and Jean (Tim) Gavin; and her brother James' wife, Diana.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Veryl Pfaff; and two brothers, David and James.

There will be a funeral mass on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Knoxville, Tenn. There will not be a visitation. The Mass will be live streamed at: https://boxcast.tv/view/ruth-marie-franke-funeral-mass-umu6dveepb28hkgdhi6g. Mask are required to attend the Mass.

Her ashes will be buried next summer in Highland Memory Gardens at Madison, Wis.


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC CHURCH
Knoxville, TN
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.