Franke, Ruth Marie

POWELL - Ruth Franke, 78, died on Dec. 15, 2020, at Maple Court, of Covid-19. She was born Oct. 2, 1942 in Mauston, Wis., to Oscar and Veryl Pfaff. She married Darrell Franke on Oct. 14, 1961.

She is survived by her husband, Darrell; and her four children, Theresa (James, deceased) Anderson, Thomas Franke, Timothy Franke and Todd (Michelle) Franke. She is further survived by five grandchildren, Tiffany Franke, Selina Franke, Jacob Franke, Megan Franke, Gregory Franklin and Grant Franklin; three sisters, Patricia (Gary) Hudson, Kathy (Richard) Grunewald, and Jean (Tim) Gavin; and her brother James' wife, Diana.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Veryl Pfaff; and two brothers, David and James.

There will be a funeral mass on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at ALL SAINTS CATHOLIC CHURCH in Knoxville, Tenn. There will not be a visitation. The Mass will be live streamed at: https://boxcast.tv/view/ruth-marie-franke-funeral-mass-umu6dveepb28hkgdhi6g. Mask are required to attend the Mass.

Her ashes will be buried next summer in Highland Memory Gardens at Madison, Wis.