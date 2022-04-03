Ruth Elizabeth Himsel

Dec. 14, 1925 - March 25, 2022

VERONA - Ruth Elizabeth Himsel (Roethlisberger), age 96, passed peacefully into the gates of heaven on Friday, March 25, 2022, after a brief stay at Ingleside Community Nursing Home in Mount Horeb.

Ruth was born on December 14, 1925, to Rudy William "R.W." and Minnie Pearl (Massey) Roethlisberger, on the 4th generation farm that she lived on her entire life. She graduated from Verona High School in 1943 and took secretarial training at Madison Business College. After graduating, she started her secretarial career at the Wisconsin State Capitol for the Department of Instruction while her dad Rudy was in the state Legislature. Ruth also attended the Moody Bible Institute in Chicago, where she studied music and the Bible. In 1951, Ruth married Oliver W. Himsel in Verona. Together they raised a family, ran a farm business, and were very active members of Memorial Baptist Church, where Ruth sang in the choir and eventually became the choir director. In 1977, she began working for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and retired from there in 1990 to travel and follow the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Ruth loved singing gospel music, reading scriptures, meeting with her prayer group, flower and vegetable gardening, needlework and crafts, camping in the summer, Disney movies, and flying all over the Midwest with her husband Oliver in their Cessna airplane. She will be thoroughly missed until we meet again.

In addition to Oliver her husband of 70-years, she is survived by her children Joy Elizabeth, Timothy James and Jeffery Philip; daughters-in-law: Tracey and Linda; three grandchildren: Heidi Joy Baehman (Trevor), Molly Jane and Shelly Marie; and three great-grandchildren: Max Oliver, Ty Stephen and Marlie Mae. She is further survived by her double sister-in-law, Laura Roethlisberger; sisters-in-law: Ruth Ager and Elsie Carbaugh; brothers-in-law: Merlin Ager and Stan Carbaugh; as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sisters: June and Doris; brother, Philip; son, Eugene; sisters-in-law: Joan Himsel and Beverly Himsel; and brothers-in-law: James Himsel and Eldon Himsel.

The family plans to have a private graveside service. Memorial donations on behalf of Ruth can be made to Memorial Baptist Church, 201 South Main Street, Verona, WI, 53593. To view and sign this guest book, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

