Johnson, Ruth Pugh Gifford

MADISON - Ruth Pugh Gifford Johnson died peacefully at home on Sept. 6, 2021. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Millard Wallace Johnson Jr., professor of mathematics and engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Millard was everything to her. They were married for 55 years. They had a fabulous life together, with great love, respect, and lots of fun.

Survivors include her sister, Margaret Wemmert; and Ruth and Millard's children, Millard Wallace Johnson III (Mary), Jeannette Johnson Brooks (Dr. Gregory), Charles Gifford Johnson (Beth) and Peter Allen Johnson (Laura). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, Lindsay Muskett (Mike), Dr. Kale Johnson (Brittany), Kristin Brooks, Eric Brooks (Bridget), Anna Peterson (Beau), Sierra Johnson, Dr. Kelsey Johnson (Dan Park), Matti Johnson and Hana Honkola; her beloved great-grandchildren, Anderson Muskett, Eliot Muskett, Adelaide Brooks, Matilda Brooks, Arden Brooks, Anselm Brooks, Cyprian Brooks, Henry Peterson, Ingrid Johnson-Park, and Wallace Johnson-Park; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother, 2nd Lt. John Gifford; and sisters, Katherine Mathews and Mary Ingemann.

Ruth was born in Racine, Wis., daughter of Progressive Dairy owner, William Allen Gifford, and artist mother, Jeannette Pugh Gifford. She had a wonderful life growing up in the country on her parents' dairy farm near Racine, Wis. She attended a one-room school until grade eight. At Racine Park High School, she was queen of the prom, active in plays and on the newspaper. She attended Washington University in St. Louis in occupational therapy.

She always said that life was such a great gift and that she was one of the lucky ones to have almost everything she basically wanted - her wonderful family and the opportunity to be of service to the community through her many volunteer and political involvements.

To mention some of Ruth's many community involvements: Ruth was an active member and often held offices in the Republican Party of Dane County, Republican Women of Dane County, UW Madison University League, Republican Party of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin Federation of Republican Women. She served as a Presidential Elector in the Electoral College for the 1984 election. She was also a neighborhood association chair and a docent at Monona Terrace. Ruth was appointed by Wisconsin governors to serve on several Wisconsin Regulation and Licensing Boards. She was also involved in bridge, garden, and book club groups over the years. Ruth loved all these activities and gave it her all as a leader and participant.

She enjoyed the outdoors and extensive travel around the world. Her most favorite times were spent with family at the cabins they built in the wilderness at Springpole Lake, Ontario. It was also where she caught a 35-pound lake trout.

She knew that when she walks "through the valley of the shadow of death" (23d Psalm) that her husband, Millard, would be there to take her arm.

A visitation will be held for Ruth on Saturday, Oct. 16 at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 6021 University Ave., Middleton, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., with a celebration of life and reception to follow.

Memorials may be sent to the UW Foundation. Fund Name: Ruth Pugh Gifford Johnson University League Endowed Scholarship Fund – 132900071.

On the web: https://secure.supportuw.org/give/ By Mail: UW Foundation, U.S. Bank Lockbox 78807, Milwaukee, WI 53278-0807

Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434