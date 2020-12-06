Kornell, Ruth Mary Ann

MADISON - On a regular basis, Ruth Mary Ann Kornell, our dear mother, proclaimed, "I want to live to be 100!" Sadly, Covid changed her plan. She passed away on Dec. 3, 2020, just shy of her 94th birthday.

Ruth was born on Dec. 12, 1926, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Frank and Emma (Samuels) Stoetzel. Ruth completed her nursing training in Milwaukee, and she loved to share many stories about the strict nuns who trained her. She worked and met her future husband, Robert V. Kornell, at the old St. Michael's Hospital. They were married June 30, 1951.

Ruth loved all of her patients, but she especially loved working with children, and it was her practical nursing skills that prepared her to raise eight children. The family moved to Madison in 1966 and spent many years on Madison's west side. She was the "go-to" mom in the neighborhood. In fact, if you were a teenaged girl in the 70s, it's likely she pierced your ears.

In her limited spare time, Ruth could be found reading, swimming at the YMCA, participating in Meriter Nurse's Runs, attending her children's and grandchildren's extracurricular activities, and always being there for family and friends.

Ruth is survived by six of her eight children, Robert (Jean Marshall Dorsey), Michael, John (Diane), Peggy (John) Herman, Mary (Jane Belz) Kornell, and Christine (Ronald) Ladell; daughter-in-law, Annette Kornell; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and dear friends near and far. She is also survived by her best friend, Marlene Locke, who was like a sister.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; daughter, Karen; son, Joseph; granddaughter, Abbie; great-grandson, Max; her four brothers, Frank, George, Edward and Harry; only sister, Helen; her friend, Kate Belz; as well as many relatives.

Ruth had a remarkable way of being truly kind to everyone. Her patience and compassion for others made her the saintly woman we all knew and loved.

The family would like to thank the caregivers of Agrace HospiceCare, and Willow Pointe Memory Care. Memorials may be made in Ruth's name to Agrace HospiceCare or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

A celebration of life will take place when we're all able to gather safely together and laugh, cry and remember dear Ruth. No life is gone until all lives she has touched are gone.

