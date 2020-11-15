Koskela, Ruth Alma

STOUGHTON - Ruth Alma Koskela, age 78, of Stoughton, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Meriter Hospital. She was born on Aug. 1, 1942, in Madison, the daughter of Leif and Doris Breiby. Ruth married Bob Koskela on Aug. 8, 1964, and enjoyed 53 years of marriage, until his death in 2018.

Ruth graduated from Monona Grove High School and received her B.A. from Trinity College, Illinois. She then completed an M.A. and Ph.D. in adult education from UW-Madison. Ruth and Bob were charter members of Blackhawk EFC and later ordained at Nashota Seminary to become Episcopal priests. She also worked as a teacher for many years.

Ruth is survived by her grandson, Carson Schultz; Carson's mother, Robyn Stewart; and brothers, Stanley (Donna) Breiby, and Peter L. Breiby. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob Koskela; and son, Tony Koskela.

Due to COVID restrictions private services will be held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

