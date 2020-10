Maier, Ruth Ann

WAUNAKEE – Ruth Ann Maier, 81, died at her home on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. at 11 a.m., at ST. JOHN'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A complete obituary will follow in Thursday's State Journal.

