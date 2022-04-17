Ruth Ann Robinson

Sept. 10, 1948 - April 8, 2022

WAUNAKEE - Ruth Ann Robinson, 73, passed away at home with her family by her side, on April 8, 2022.

On Sept. 10, 1948, Ruth came into the world, the first child of William Arlington and Jeanne Yvonne (Wilson) Robinson. Ruth was of English and Scottish heritage, being a descendent of the Cameron Clan of the Scottish Highlands, and the Robinson/Wilson families of English descent.

Many people depart from this earth abruptly, leaving little or no time for self-reflection and good-byes. The silver lining of a cancer diagnosis is it provides a gentle reminder that our departure is becoming more imminent. There is a window of time to reflect on one's life path, appreciate and embrace all the goodness life brought their way, and express love to all those who were important in their life's journey.

Ruth lived her life by the guiding principles of kindness, patience, consideration, and giving. She tried to see the best in people, was always ready to give a helping hand, and greeted the world each day with a smile.

Ruth graduated from UW-Madison with a master's degree. She served on the staff of two Wisconsin Governors; was an Administrator of state public health programs, an Administrator/Consultant for Physicians Plus Medical Group, and Vice President of Rentmeester and Associates, Inc. She supported many causes throughout the years; actively volunteered in leadership positions for many youth group activities; and served as a community and school tutor. Acrylic painting brought her nearer to God and nature, as well as her lifelong practice of planting trees... building a forest one tree at a time. She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. As an avid traveler and adventurer, Ruth explored our beautiful globe experiencing the cultures of people on all seven continents and in 94 countries. She expanded her understanding of life through these adventures and always tried to leave something good behind. Her two favorite destinations were Greenland and Antarctica because of their natural beauty and serenity.

Ruth is survived by her beloved husband of 35 years, Ken Rentmeester; their daughter, Desire (Derek) Weum of Sun Prairie; and Ruth's daughter, Holly Hughes of Atlanta, Ga.; and grandchildren, Pierce Arlington, Chase Remington, Emma Claire, Aidan James and Crawford Ellis. Ruth found tremendous joy in caring for her grandchildren.

Ruth is also survived by Ken's sons, Brett (Shannon) Rentmeester of Naperville, Ill., and Brody (Jocelyn) Durant of Portland, Ore.; and grandchildren, Lillian, Luke, Colette and Luula. She is also survived by her loving brothers, David (Ann) Robinson of Buckeye, Ariz., and Bill (Janet) Robinson of Knoxville, Tenn.; and many other relatives and longtime friends.

A Memorial Celebration of Ruth's Life will be held in June, date to be determined. A special thank you to Dr. Kathryn Schueller, Dr. Toby Campbell, and Ruth's entire medical care team at UW Carbone Cancer Center. We also want to express our gratitude to Hannah and Jodie and the entire Agrace HospiceCare team for their compassionate at-home care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Ruth Robinson Charitable Fund at the Celebration of Life. In an effort to continue to build Ruth's forest, memorial trees may also be planted around the globe in her memory at www.thegiftedtree.com. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Ruth said, "Life should be lived with robustness and all the vigor one can muster. Rest comes later."

