Schiller, Ruth

BARABOO - Ruth Schiller, age 74, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021, at her home.

No services are planned at this time.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

