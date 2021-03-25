Surber, Ruth (Christensen)

MAHOMET - Ruth (Christensen) Surber, 81, of Mahomet, peacefully entered Heaven from her home on Friday, March, 19, 2021, surrounded by family. Ruth was born May 4, 1939, in Gibson City, the daughter of Henry and Emelia Christensen. She married Donald Surber on May 26, 1956. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; and son-in-law, Rick Malinowski.

Ruth attended Fisher High School, later earning her GED. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was a friend to countless people throughout her life. She simply never met a stranger. Deeply rooted in her faith, she lived to serve others by helping each person however she could. She attended the Mahomet Christian Church.

Ruth enjoyed the various places she worked, some of which include the former Exact Vendor, in Fairbury, Ill.; McFarlane's Mfg. Co., Sauk City, Wis.; Culver's Corporate Offices, Prairie du Sac, Wis.; and volunteering with Carle Hospital Auxiliary in Urbana, Ill. The people she worked with throughout her life added to her list of blessings.

Ruth is survived by her six children, son, David (Judy) Surber, Fairbury, Ill., and daughters, Brenda (Mack) Wilken, Onarga, Ill., Lisa Malinowski, Mahomet, Ill., Susan Surber, Downs, Ill., Sandra (Robert) Lindsay, Fisher, Ill., and Pam (Scot) Dedic, Downs, Ill.; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Eldon (Virginia) Christensen, Gibson City, Ill., Robert (Georgia Holderfield) Christensen, Aurora, Ill., Clarice (Charles) Ward, Bloomington, Ill., and Dale (Vickie) Christensen, Libertyville, Ill.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the MAHOMET CHRISTIAN CHURCH. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at MAHOMET CHRISTIAN CHURCH. A private family burial will be held at a later date. COVID protocols will be followed at the visitation and funeral. Masks are required.

In her giving spirit, Ruth requests no flowers; instead consider supporting others through a donation to CaringBridge at CaringBridge.org; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at Stjude.org/donate; or daughter Lisa and granddaughter Jena's dRAgonfly (Etsy) Booth, which is a non-profit business that provides nursing scholarships, established in memory of Rick Malinowski and (now) Ruth Surber.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Vasireddy of Carle Hospital, Urbana, Ill., and Dr. Ayub of Silver Cross Hospital, New Lenox, Ill., for their compassionate, skilled care and genuine concern of our Mother's health and well-being. Your efforts and compassion went above and beyond and will not be forgotten by her family. Thank you also to Carol Schank of Carle Hospice for your support and care. These combined efforts enabled our Mother to stay at home before a peaceful passage to her Heavenly home.

The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Mahomet, Ill., 1102 Churchill Road, Mahomet, IL 61853, with her cremation.