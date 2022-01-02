Phillips, Ruthellen B.

VERONA - Ruthellen B. Phillips, age 81, beloved wife, mother, Grammy, sister and friend, passed away on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021. She was born on Aug. 12, 1940, in Schenectady, N.Y., the daughter of Richard R. and Beatrice (Holston) Brainard. Ruthellen graduated from Linton High School in Schenectady and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology at the University of Rochester (N.Y.) in 1962. She was united in marriage to Richard E. Phillips on Oct. 31, 1964, at First Reformed Church, Schenectady, N.Y.

Throughout her life, Ruthellen and Dick lived in Fairport and Schenectady, N.Y., Hilton Head, S.C., and Verona, Wis. She worked at University Psychiatric Research Center Strong Hospital, Rochester, N.Y., and later as a special education assistant in the Fairport Schools. Her greatest joy was being a dedicated mother to her two daughters, Ellen and Sarah.

Ruthellen was a volunteer with the American Diabetes Association, a 4-H leader, and a school volunteer. She was also a Stephen Minister at the First Reformed Church and was active in other church ministries. She loved playing bridge, doing jigsaw puzzles, and spending time at Lake George.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Richard; her daughters, Ellen (Craig) Warsaw and Sarah (Jonathan) Pundt; grandchildren, Beth (fiancé, Michael Bradley) Warsaw, Brian Warsaw, Jackson (fiancée, Alissa Nemmers) Pundt, and Anna Pundt; siblings, Richard H. (Susan), Betsy (John Meier) and Susan L. Brainard; as well as four nieces, cousins, and many dear friends.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society and JDRF.

