Marquis, Ryan Douglas

MCFARLAND - Ryan Douglas Marquis, age 29, of McFarland, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at his home after a 20-year battle with mental health. He was born on Sept. 12, 1992, in Madison, Wis., the son of Douglas "Doug" and Marcy (Hodges) Marquis. Ryan graduated from McFarland High School in 2011.

He enjoyed working at the Dog Hut and later worked as an assembler for Wolf. Ryan loved motorcycling and snowmobiling and spending time with his cousins and his dogs.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Doug and Marcy; his sister, Morgan Marquis; grandparents, Richard and Marlyn Hodges; grandmother, Margaret Marquis; uncles, Dwight (Maria) Marquis and Jimmy (Sue) Hodges; aunts, Brenda (Randy "Buzz") Engelhart and Laura (Bob) Beale; and many cousins, relatives, camping family and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his brother, Aaron Marquis; and his grandfather, Philip Marquis.

A funeral service will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, and also at the funeral home from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in Ryan's name for mental health awareness. Ryan's family would like to thank Dr. Steven Koslov and Dr. Jeffrey Smarrella for their exceptional care and compassion they provided Ryan throughout his life.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420