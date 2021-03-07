Thompson, Ryan James

MADISON - Ryan James Thompson, born March 11, 1997, in Madison Wis., passed away on Feb. 23rd, 2021.

Ryan loved Green Bay Packer games, Tom Hanks movies, and road trips with his family. Ryan's sense of humor was limitless and uplifting. His green eyes sparkled with so much happiness and carefree joy, that it was contagious. Ryan's favorite times were when he was playing cards with his dad, shopping excursions with his mom, and movie nights with his parents.

Ryan and his brother, Evan, shared one-liners and a dry sense of humor while often teasing their parents. Ryan had a talent and a gift for making up his own little songs, goofy dances, and especially unique words and phrases. He used these on a regular basis that would bring laughter and smiles to those around him. Ryan was a true math whiz and was a dedicated and hard worker. During the last year, Ryan was focused on building a special bond with his niece, starting a new job, and creating future opportunities. Being 6'5" his bear hugs were profound. To say he will be dearly missed is an understatement. The world has lost a great light. We will forever honor him with laughter, stories, and celebrating his life.

Ryan is survived by his parents, Gordon and Bobbi Thompson, of Cottage Grove, Wis.; He is also survived by his brother, Evan (Valeriia) Thompson; his grandparents, Rick and Diane Salzwedel; grandmother, Marilyn Thompson Holman (Duane Holman); Aunt Vicky (Michael) McNally and Uncle Corey (Becki) Thompson; his beloved niece, Milena (Mila) Thompson; cousins, Mackenzie and Mitchell Thompson; his special friend Hailey McKenna. As well as many close family friends and extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Jack E. Thompson; and Shadow, his favorite dog.

A celebration of life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a charitable gift in Ryan's name to support epilepsy research or addiction services at UW Health.

Donations can be made online to the University of Wisconsin Foundation Epilepsy Education and Research Fund at http://supportuw.org/giveto/eermemorial or the University of Wisconsin Foundation Addiction Medicine Program Fund at http://supportuw.org/giveto/addictionmedicine.

Ryan's family would like to thank you in advance for all your support.