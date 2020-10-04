Ebenreiter, Sally Ann (Manley)

GILLETT - Sally Ann (Manley) Ebenreiter, of Gillett, passed away peacefully on Sept. 23, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born on Dec. 8, 1930, in Janesville, Wis., to the late Thomas and Millie (Thuenen) Manley. She graduated from Portage High School in 1948 and attended UW-Madison, where she earned her B.S. in Home Economics and Child Development in 1952. From 1952-1953, Sally taught in the Home Economics Department of Highland Park, Ill.

On Aug. 22, 1953, Sally married the late Thomas "Tom" Ebenreiter. Sally is survived by three daughters, Sue Ebenreiter (Bob Shaffer), Carol (Mark) Mosher, Lisa (Jon) Streu; and four granddaughters, Lori and Emily Mosher and Abigail and Elena Streu.

Through the years Sally was very active in the Gillett community, volunteering and holding various positions with the American Red Cross, Girl Scouts of America, American Legion Auxiliary, Gillett Women's Club, Gillett Public Library, Community Memorial Hospital Auxiliary-Oconto Falls, and St. John's Lutheran Church and was a founding member of the Sunshine Child Care Center.

In addition to serving her community, Sally loved playing bridge, traveling both domestically and internationally, cheering on the Packers and Badgers, and cooking for friends and family.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the caring staff of Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center and Heartland Hospice.

The family has already held a private burial.

A service to honor Sally's memory will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Sunshine Child Care Center, Gillett Public Library, Gillett Historical Society, Nazareth Health and Rehabilitation Center or for your convenience forwarded to Kuehl Funeral Home, 108 East Main Street, Post Office Box 317, Gillett, WI 54124.

Kuehl Funeral Home Gillett was honored to serve the family.