Hughes, Sally Jeannette

MADISON - Sally was born on Sept. 29, 1947, to James J. and Dorothy F. Hughes. She grew up in Newark, Ohio, and later attended Baldwin-Wallace College in Berea, Ohio. Sally passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

In 1969 she began working as a secretary at Ohio State University's College of Education in Columbus, Ohio. Sally was married briefly to Richard M. Hoffman, and in 1976 she moved to Wisconsin. She began a long and happy career with the City of Madison. Working first at the Police Department and later with the Street Division, Sally made many friends and had unique opportunities for training and advancement. After her retirement in 2006, she began work as a cashier at Michaels Arts and Crafts and Pier One, where she felt at home with others who enjoyed being creative.

Sally loved to laugh, and she enjoyed meeting people. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Madison and over the years participated in many groups and activities, including their Food Pantry, United Methodist Women, Hospital Visitation Team, and the Prayer Team. She was also a member of Who's New in Madison where she participated in a book club and played Mahjong. During college she was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Her love of music included rock, jazz, bluegrass, classical, and hymns. She loved reading, knitting, and crocheting. Time spent with friends and family was especially important to Sally, as was time spent with her assortment of cats throughout her life. But her greatest joy was her son, Jeffrey. In her role as mom, she knew he had provided her with exceptional experiences, and opportunities to meet interesting people.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents; and cats, Pepper, Mr. Vince, Woody, and Willow. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey of Madison, Wis.; brother, James S. (Carol) Hughes of Delaware, Ohio; nieces, Stephanie (Dan) Kvasnok, and Julie (Shaun) Havens of Delaware, Ohio; nephew, Stephen M. Hughes of Fairfax, Va.; great-nieces, Brinley and Albany Havens of Delaware, Ohio; and numerous cousins in Ohio. She is also survived by her loving cat, Tiger Lily, who provided her with much entertainment, laughter, and love.

A private service will be held. Friends and family who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit Sally's obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the WATCH WEBCAST link at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. A public outdoor visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 12 noon until 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.

Memorials may be made in Sally's name to the Dane County Humane Society, Susan G. Komen for the Cure, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Life isn't about what happens to you; it is about how you deal with what happens. Keep on riding that carousel; if you get off you may not be able to get back on!

