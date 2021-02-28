Franco, Salvador "Sal"

MADISON - Salvador "Sal" Franco, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home in Madison. He was born on May 20, 1939, in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, the son of Nazario and Isidra Franco. Sal married Sara (Hernandez) Franco on May 27, 1961. Sal was the owner of Franco Shoe Repair on Regent Street in Madison for many years.

Sal is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Sara Franco; children, Mary Esther (Jan) Nijhuis and Gilbert (Jodi) Franco; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jacob) Pryor and Nicholas and Caitlin Higgins; sisters, Louisa and Ruth; and brother, Greg.

He was preceded in death by his young daughter, Annette; and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison, with Pastor Tom Flaherty presiding. A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be the following day at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

