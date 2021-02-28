Menu
Salvador Franco
Franco, Salvador "Sal"

MADISON - Salvador "Sal" Franco, age 81, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home in Madison. He was born on May 20, 1939, in Aibonito, Puerto Rico, the son of Nazario and Isidra Franco. Sal married Sara (Hernandez) Franco on May 27, 1961. Sal was the owner of Franco Shoe Repair on Regent Street in Madison for many years.

Sal is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Sara Franco; children, Mary Esther (Jan) Nijhuis and Gilbert (Jodi) Franco; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jacob) Pryor and Nicholas and Caitlin Higgins; sisters, Louisa and Ruth; and brother, Greg.

He was preceded in death by his young daughter, Annette; and his parents.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison, with Pastor Tom Flaherty presiding. A visitation will take place at the funeral home from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Entombment will be the following day at Resurrection Cemetery in Madison. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Published by Madison.com on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Mar
2
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
I'm so sorry to read of Salvador's passing!! My thoughts and prayers to all of the family!!
Bethany Bliese Luther
March 13, 2021
Gil, I´m sorry to hear you lost your Dad. I remember your stories of helping him at the shop. I hope your family is well and I´ll light a candle for Sal. Peace to you.
Jenny Marquess (RLL)
March 10, 2021
I'm sorry to hear this wonderful man is gone. I loved going into his shop and have wondered how he is doing. Enjoy your wonderful memories. I'm sure there are stories to tell! The Greenbush just lost a little piece of its heart.
Renee Sandler
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathies. Sal fixed my shoes for many years. He was kind, fast, and competent.
Terri
March 1, 2021
