Samuel Burr Ace

July 9, 1927 - April 1, 2022

BROOKLYN - Samuel Burr Ace, Jr., age 94, passed away peacefully at home with family at his side on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born on July 9, 1927, the son of Samuel and Viva (Jones) Ace. On July 26, 1975, he married Marylou McCluskey. Sammy worked at the Oregon Feed Mill for about 20 years along with farming the home farm.

Sammy is survived by his wife, Marylou; children: Sandy Cloud, Samuel "Butch" (Renee) Ace III, Suzette Noyce, Steven (Sue) Ace, David (Kari) Ace, Theresa (David) Ley, Debbie (Gary) Gagner, David (Missy) Lease, Dale Lease, Dan (Jodie) Lease, Donna Lease, and Diane Lease; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kevin Ace; daughter, Doreen Lease; grandsons: Mike and Shane; granddaughters: Carrie and Rebecca: great-granddaughter, Brennan: brothers: Byron, Melvin, and Colin Ace; and an infant sister, Leona Ace; daughter-in-law, Rosie Ace; and sons-in-law: Lee Cloud and Perry Noyce.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St., Belleville, WI with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Storytown Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Becker-Beal Funeral Home, 109 Greenway Cross, Belleville, WI.

