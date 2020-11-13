Brennan, Samuel H., Jr.

SUN PRAIRIE - Samuel H. Brennan Jr. died Oct. 30, 2020, after a brief medical issue complicated by COVID-19 isolation. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia Marie Crabb; his children, Jodene (Greg Kunzik), Darlene (John Robinson), Sean (Linda), Shannon, and Ashley; his grandchildren, Bernard (Sara), Matthew, Elliott, Abigail (Paul), Anthony and Christian; his great-grandchildren, Robert, Henry, Natalie, and Joseph; his sister, Patricia Concepcion (Vic); his brother-in-law, Robert Crabb (Dixie Redfern); many nieces, nephews, great and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Samuel H. Brennan and Margaret G. Ault; sister, Dorothy Smith; nephew, Robert Smith; and brother-in-law, Ronald Morgan.

Sam was born in Jacksonville, Fla., on Feb. 13, 1942, into a Navy family that settled in Lakewood California. Sam was the lead altar boy at St. Cyprian Catholic Church and sang in the choir. His mother said he had "the voice of an angel" (until puberty). He lettered in water polo during his successful two years of high school.

For his 17th birthday, Sam bought his ticket to adventure and enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a Sonarman. Sam advanced to Chief in seven years, but he continuously declared he was not going to make a career of the Navy. He retired as a Commander after 33 years. He had many adventures in the Navy, including Vietnam service, a B.S.E.E. degree, a master's in applied science systems engineering, and living with his family in Japan and Italy. He regularly beat his shipmates at poker to keep his young daughters in expensive, fancy dresses. He was always up for a challenge, including a failed drunken swim to the ship tendered off the South American coast or fighting Franco's bodyguards over a camera with an errant picture in Spain. He was fiercely patriotic and a bit disappointed that his children did not follow in his military footsteps. He was ecstatic, however, that he lived long enough to see his grandsons, Elliott (Army) and Matt (Navy), enlist.

Sam was a voracious reader, methodical, highly intelligent with a great sense of humor. He would happily impart his knowledge to his son, Sean, through a thump on the head with his college ring. Family cross-country moves were filled with jokes, limericks (mostly clean), and song. His children's prayers were eventually answered by Sirius satellite radio.

Sam suffered from wanderlust. He felt fortunate that he was able to travel the world, experience different cultures, and meet people. When he was not traveling, he was meticulously planning his next adventure.

Family and friends meant everything to Sam. If you met him, you were a friend for life. He opened his heart and home to wayward teenagers and adopted anyone without family nearby to become part of his family. The Brennan house was the center of the neighborhood whether it be in Virginia Beach, Lerici, Lake Villa, or Las Vegas.

After the Navy, Sam worked in law enforcement and IT. His second retirement was spent singing Vietnam and Irish rebellion protest songs, reloading the dishwasher the right way, and aligning the direction of light switches. He also spent time watching schmaltzy Hallmark television movies with his wife to "keep her company" (sure, Sam).

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Red Cross that provides military emergency messaging services, USO, or Agrace Hospice.