Kruchten, Sanderson J. "Sandy"

MCFARLAND - Sanderson J. "Sandy" Kruchten, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1950, to parents Elmer A. and Dorothy J. (Bram) Kruchten, in Madison. He married his true love, Diana Davis, on Aug. 23, 1975, in Madison.

Sandy grew up on the family farm in Cottage Grove. He attended the one-room Hope School and graduated from Monona Grove High School. He graduated from the College of Engineering at UW-Madison, earning the title of "certified engineer." Sandy lived in Minnesota for 22 years while being employed by Northern States Power. He enjoyed assembling models, woodworking, gardening, and riding his motorcycle. He was a "strong, silent type" who was dedicated to his family. Sandy was an active member of the Stoughton branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sandy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diana; three children, Tracy (Earl) Netwal, Jacob, and Mark; sisters, Suzanne Michalski of Benbrook, Texas, and Monica (Thomas) Lynch of Loves Park, Ill.; and brother, Thomas Kruchten of Bowie, Md.

Private services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stoughton.

