Sanderson Kruchten
1950 - 2020
BORN
1950
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Cress Funeral Home & Cremation Services - McFarland
5801 Hwy 51
Mc Farland, WI

Kruchten, Sanderson J. "Sandy"

MCFARLAND - Sanderson J. "Sandy" Kruchten, age 70, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. He was born on April 5, 1950, to parents Elmer A. and Dorothy J. (Bram) Kruchten, in Madison. He married his true love, Diana Davis, on Aug. 23, 1975, in Madison.

Sandy grew up on the family farm in Cottage Grove. He attended the one-room Hope School and graduated from Monona Grove High School. He graduated from the College of Engineering at UW-Madison, earning the title of "certified engineer." Sandy lived in Minnesota for 22 years while being employed by Northern States Power. He enjoyed assembling models, woodworking, gardening, and riding his motorcycle. He was a "strong, silent type" who was dedicated to his family. Sandy was an active member of the Stoughton branch of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Sandy is survived by his wife of 45 years, Diana; three children, Tracy (Earl) Netwal, Jacob, and Mark; sisters, Suzanne Michalski of Benbrook, Texas, and Monica (Thomas) Lynch of Loves Park, Ill.; and brother, Thomas Kruchten of Bowie, Md.

Private services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Stoughton.

Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Service

5801 Highway 51, McFarland

(608) 838-0655


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 9, 2020.
I am so sorry to hear of Sandy's passing. He was a wonderful father to Mark who absolutely adored him and their many adventures to see trains around the country, especially in North Freedom. Many blessings to you all. Lauren
Lauren Ganz
January 7, 2021
We were saddened to learn of Sandy's passing. We enjoyed our few visits in person and via Zoom and had looked forward to getting better acquainted.
Earl and Joan Netwal
December 10, 2020
Our thoughts are with you all . Sandy was always sweet to talk to and was proud of his boys!
Bernice Wermuth and Work Plus
December 10, 2020
My sympathy and prayers to you and your family. I am a second cousin to Sandy. His Grandma Lilian Bram and my dad Elmer Zeman were siblings. So sorry for your loss.
Judy Zeman Omata
December 9, 2020
My sincere condolences for your loss..
Mary (Koch) Krueger
December 8, 2020
