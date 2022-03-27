Menu
Sandra Gail Butler
Sandra Gail Butler

May 18, 1937 - March 5, 2022

COTTAGE GROVE/MADISON - Sandra Gail Butler, age 84, died peacefully on March 5, 2022, at Aster Memory Care in Cottage Grove, WI.

Sandy was born on May 18, 1937, in Elgin, IL, to Herm and Marge Walser. Sandy was preceded in death by her brother James "Jim" Walser; and her husband of 61 years, William "Bill" R. Butler. Sandy graduated from Joliet High School and eventually moved to Chicago for employment. It was there in an elevator that she met the love of her life, Bill. The two eventually married and moved to Madison, WI. They had four wonderful children together: Jeff, Craig, Mike, and Holly.

Sandy's life was full of raising her children and being a fierce protector of all of her children. She would do anything for her children. Sandy enjoyed camping, planting flowers, American Legion Auxiliary, and attending all of her kids and grandkids school and sporting events. Sandy also enjoyed cooking and making lots of Xmas cookies. Once her children had families of their own, she became a grandma to Jessica, Justin, Josi, Garrett, Tori, Paige, Tony, Tyler, Ryan, Kayla, Brady, and Morgan; and eventually great-grandma to Peighton, Dekker, Mia, and Wesley. Sandy and Bill joined Westminster Presbyterian church and were active parishioners for many decades.

A memorial service will be held at WESTMINSTER PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH, 4100 Nakoma Road, Madison, on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Published by Madison.com on Mar. 27, 2022.
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cress Funeral & Cremation Service
March 27, 2022
