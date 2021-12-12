Hansen, Sandra "Sandy"

WAUNAKEE - Sandra "Sandy" Hansen, 79, of Waunakee, died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at a Madison Hospital. Sandy was born in Madison on July 21, 1942, to Alfred and Vera (Schunk) Hansen. She was employed at Oscar Mayer as a bookkeeper until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting and getting together with the Red Hatters.

Sandy is survived by her brother, Fritz Hansen of Madison.

A funeral service will be held at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in St. John's Cemetery.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513