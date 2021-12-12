Menu
Sandra "Sandy" Hansen
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Winn-Cress Funeral & Cremation Services - Waunakee
5785 Hwy. Q
Waunakee, WI

Hansen, Sandra "Sandy"

WAUNAKEE - Sandra "Sandy" Hansen, 79, of Waunakee, died on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at a Madison Hospital. Sandy was born in Madison on July 21, 1942, to Alfred and Vera (Schunk) Hansen. She was employed at Oscar Mayer as a bookkeeper until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting and getting together with the Red Hatters.

Sandy is survived by her brother, Fritz Hansen of Madison.

A funeral service will be held at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 11 a.m. Friends may call at funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services. Burial will take place in St. John's Cemetery.

Winn-Cress

Funeral and Cremation Service

5785 Highway Q, Waunakee

(608) 849-4513


Published by Madison.com on Dec. 12, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers go out to you in the loss of Sandy. I have so many fond Memories of the fun times we had playing softball together. May she Rest In Peace. I am wintering in Az so will be unable to attend the services. Know that I will be there in spirit. Barb Adler
Barb Adler
December 12, 2021
Our deepest sympathy!
Dave & Phylllis Frederick
December 12, 2021
