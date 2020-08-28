Heine, Sandra Lavon "Sandy"

MADISON/MINERAL POINT - Sandra Lavon "Sandy" Heine, age 72, of Monroe, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Azura Memory Care of Monroe. Sandy was born on Nov. 1, 1947, to Trafford and Marieta (Jewell) Trevorrow. She graduated from Dodgeville High School and Madison Technical College. Sandy was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Madison where she volunteered at the food pantry and sang in the choir. Sandy enjoyed reading, traveling, music, the Red Hatters and many family gatherings.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Heine; her brother, Franklin Trevorrow; and her parents.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Alicia; two sisters, Linda (Curt) Prideaux and Barbara (Doug) Ott; three brothers, Dean (Barbara), John (Gloria) and Charles (Rita) Trevorrow; and a sister-in-law, Marilyn Trevorrow. She is also survived by Bill's son, John, and daughter, Jill, and many nieces and nephews.

Sandy's family would like to thank the staff at Azura Memory Care Center and Hospice for their loving, compassionate care.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the LULLOFF-PETERSON-HOUCK FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Pastor Paul Melrose will officiate with burial in Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday after 10 a.m. Memorials to the First United Methodist Church or its Food Pantry, P.O. Box 7578, Madison, WI 53707, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com.

Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home

Dodgeville 608-935-3628

www.houckfuneralhomes.com