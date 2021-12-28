Mortensen, Sandra Mary

BROOKLYN - Sandra Mary Mortensen, age 76, of Brooklyn, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at Skaalen Nursing and Rehabilitation, on the ninth anniversary of the passing of her husband, Philip Mortensen, joining him in sharing an anniversary of eternal rest.

She was born on Dec. 31, 1944, in San Francisco, Calif., the daughter of Earl and Jenevine (Luchsinger) Farnsworth.

Sandy was member of the last class of Brooklyn High School and graduated from Oregon High School in 1963. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in medical technology from UW-Madison in 1968. She worked as a medical technologist for UW Hospital in Madison, Wis., for 38 years before retiring to spend more time with her family.

Sandy married Philip Mortensen on April 23, 1966, at Brooklyn Lutheran Church and joyfully shared her life with him until his passing in 2012.

She was a founding member of the Brooklyn EMS Department in 1996, serving as an EMT for Brooklyn Fire & EMS from 1996-2015. During that time, she spent several years as the Assistant EMS Director, as well as EMS Training Officer for the service. Sandy also served as an EMT for Oregon Fire & EMS from 1996-2002 and as an EMT for Evansville EMS department for several years. She loved animals and was a dedicated volunteer at the Dane County Humane Society. Sandy was a lifelong member of Brooklyn Lutheran Church.

Sandy enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Lake Somo in Tomahawk. She loved water skiing, fishing, snowmobiling and just being there with family. Her family and friends meant everything to her, and she took every opportunity to spend time and share her life with them. Sandy enjoyed meeting weekly with the many local and longtime friends in her coffee club. She loved spending time with her beloved dog, Korby, with whom she went on walks twice a day. Sandy loved nature and was an avid reader.

Sandy is survived by two sons, Todd Philip Mortensen and Kyle Alan (Lori) Mortensen; two granddaughters, Miranda Mortensen and Abigail Mortensen; three sisters, Jill (Gene) MeDeiros, Debbie (Harlan) Heller, and Peggy (Dan) Smith; two brothers, Doug Farnsworth and Peter (Valarie VanDeMark) Farnsworth; and two sisters-in-law, Nancy Farnsworth and Cheryl Mortensen.

She was preceded in death by father, Earl George Farnsworth; mother, Jenevine Dorothy Farnsworth; sister-in-law, Liana Farnsworth; brother, Larry Farnsworth; brother-in-law, David Mortensen; and husband, Philip Mortensen.

A funeral service will be held at BROOKLYN LUTHERAN CHURCH, 101 Second St., Brooklyn, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Burial will be held at MOUNT HOPE CEMETERY, Brooklyn. A visitation will be held at the GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St., Oregon, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday. A luncheon at the Brooklyn Fire and EMS Department will be hosted by the family following the service. All friends, family, community members and colleagues are invited to join us in remembering and honoring Sandy's life with us. Memorials in honor of Sandy may made to Brooklyn Fire & EMS Departments or Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

