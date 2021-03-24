Ramsden, Sandra K.

WESTPORT - Sandra K. Ramsden, of the Town of Westport, Wis., passed on to eternal life with her Creator on Sunday, March 21, 2021, while under hospice care, after a courageous battle with brain cancer. Sandy, the beloved daughter of Fern and Gerald Arneson, was born Feb. 9, 1947, in Richland Center, Wis. She graduated in 1965 from Dodgeville High School, and a year later she graduated from MATC in Madison. She pursued a responsible career in office technical work, retiring from the Wisconsin Department of Revenue on Feb. 15, 2008. She continued to volunteer as a webmaster for her church.

Sandy was an avid quilter who enjoyed designing and making quilts. She also enjoyed making her own homemade greeting cards. Following retirement, she enjoyed spending winters in Panama City Beach, Fla., where she made many good friends and caught lots of fish in the Gulf of Mexico. Sandy spent summers at Pioneer Park in the Wisconsin Dells area. Sandy truly loved all the many friends she made in both Wisconsin and Florida.

Sandy married in 1966 and had two daughters, Mrs. Kristin (Ronald) Dillahunt, Plymouth, Wis., and Ms. Jennet Maag, Madison, Wis. In 1984 she married the love of her life, Gerard "Gerry" Ramsden, and moved to the McFarland area on Lake Kegonsa, where they spent many happy years raising our daughters, traveling and cruising, and enjoyed watching their daughters grow into fine young women and marry. In 2000, Sandy and Gerry moved into Westshire Village in the Town of Westport where they continued to travel and enjoyed their five grandchildren, Alina, Anya and Talya Dillahunt and Halle and Briena Maag.

Sandy is survived by her husband; two daughters; five grandchildren; and her three sisters, Ms. Audrey Meyers, Madison, Wis., Ms. Diane Cushman, Dodgeville, Wis., and Ms. Sharon Aurit, Dodgeville, Wis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gerald and Fern (Butteris) Arneson; brother, Gerald Scott Arneson, Benson, Ariz.; and brothers-in-law, Arnold Meyers, Robert Cushman and Richard Aurit.

After a good life spent caring for her fellow human beings, Sandy will now be cared for throughout eternity by her Lord. We will miss her dearly and remember her fondly. Sandy is at eternal peace now and forever.

In lieu of flowers, Sandy wished for donations to be made to a charity of your choice or to fight Cancer or Diabetes.

There will be visitation at the WINN-CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 5785 S. Century Ave., Waunakee, WI, on Saturday, March 27 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. A luncheon will be held at Rex's Innkeeper following the service. Burial will be at St. Bridget's Cemetery, Ridgeway, Wis., following the luncheon.

