Schendel, Sandra Ann "Sandy"

VERONA - Sandra Ann "Sandy" Schendel, age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. She was born in Sparta, Wis., on Aug. 24, 1951, to Darwin and Rosella (Schmid) Schendel.

After graduating in 1969 from Tomah High School, she attended Madison Business College. Sandy worked as a secretary, legal secretary, and then office manager. In 1984, she partnered with John MacInnis to form Engraving Specialties, in Madison, Wis.: a manufacturer of metal nameplates for the engraving and equestrian industries. In 1992, the business relocated to Verona, Wis., where Sandy had recently celebrated 37 years in business.

Sandy had a great business sense and was extremely good at developing relationships, both personal and business. She really enjoyed her work and put her whole heart and soul into it and was always up for a challenge. Sandy was always very considerate of her employees' and customer's needs and was extremely generous to many non-profit organizations.

Early on, Sandy collected stuffed bears and ended up with many. John would laughingly say, "They would put them in the back seat and take them for a ride." In later years, she became a "bird nerd," feeding and watching all kinds of birds, cardinals being her favorite. Watching the squirrels and rabbits in her yard was a favorite pastime, and they, also, soon became spoiled by her. Sandy also enjoyed the pictures of her sister's dogs, who live the life of luxury and are spoiled. She truly had a love for animals and treated them all like her "kids." Sandy remembered all of her family's and friend's pets on their birthdays.

Sandy was an avid UW-Madison College sports fan, especially basketball and football.

Sandy is survived by her mother, Rosella; sisters, Dianna Schermerhorn and Sue (Terry) Allnutt; niece, Samantha (Darrin) Lemme; nephews, Tony (Jo) Schermerhorn and Matt (Melissa) Allnutt; great-nephews, Nikolas Schermerhorn and Bryan Allnutt; and great-nieces, Shayne (Cody) Doyle, Emily Allnutt and Makenzie Lemme. Even though all the nieces and nephews lived far away, Sandy loved watching their antics on social media and looked forward to receiving the pictures, arts and crafts, and correspondence they sent her. Sandy loved shopping for them, and when they would visit, she always enjoyed spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her father, Darwin; and her loving partner and best friend, John MacInnis.

The family would like to thank Dr. Karen Wendler of UW Verona, Dr. Toby Campbell of UWH Carbone Cancer Center and their staff. They would also like to thank MacKenzie Clark-Seltzner NP, the wonderful nurses, CNAs, and excellent staff at Agrace Hospice for their much-appreciated care of Sandy and support to her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711; Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718; or National Audubon Society, ATTN: Tribute Gifts, 225 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014.

A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI, where Father Rich Litzau, O.P., will officiate. A visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.

