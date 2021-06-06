Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Madison.com
Madison.com Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Sandra "Sandy" Schendel
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
2418 N. Sherman Ave.
Madison, WI

Schendel, Sandra Ann "Sandy"

VERONA - Sandra Ann "Sandy" Schendel, age 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis. She was born in Sparta, Wis., on Aug. 24, 1951, to Darwin and Rosella (Schmid) Schendel.

After graduating in 1969 from Tomah High School, she attended Madison Business College. Sandy worked as a secretary, legal secretary, and then office manager. In 1984, she partnered with John MacInnis to form Engraving Specialties, in Madison, Wis.: a manufacturer of metal nameplates for the engraving and equestrian industries. In 1992, the business relocated to Verona, Wis., where Sandy had recently celebrated 37 years in business.

Sandy had a great business sense and was extremely good at developing relationships, both personal and business. She really enjoyed her work and put her whole heart and soul into it and was always up for a challenge. Sandy was always very considerate of her employees' and customer's needs and was extremely generous to many non-profit organizations.

Early on, Sandy collected stuffed bears and ended up with many. John would laughingly say, "They would put them in the back seat and take them for a ride." In later years, she became a "bird nerd," feeding and watching all kinds of birds, cardinals being her favorite. Watching the squirrels and rabbits in her yard was a favorite pastime, and they, also, soon became spoiled by her. Sandy also enjoyed the pictures of her sister's dogs, who live the life of luxury and are spoiled. She truly had a love for animals and treated them all like her "kids." Sandy remembered all of her family's and friend's pets on their birthdays.

Sandy was an avid UW-Madison College sports fan, especially basketball and football.

Sandy is survived by her mother, Rosella; sisters, Dianna Schermerhorn and Sue (Terry) Allnutt; niece, Samantha (Darrin) Lemme; nephews, Tony (Jo) Schermerhorn and Matt (Melissa) Allnutt; great-nephews, Nikolas Schermerhorn and Bryan Allnutt; and great-nieces, Shayne (Cody) Doyle, Emily Allnutt and Makenzie Lemme. Even though all the nieces and nephews lived far away, Sandy loved watching their antics on social media and looked forward to receiving the pictures, arts and crafts, and correspondence they sent her. Sandy loved shopping for them, and when they would visit, she always enjoyed spending time with them.

She is preceded in death by her father, Darwin; and her loving partner and best friend, John MacInnis.

The family would like to thank Dr. Karen Wendler of UW Verona, Dr. Toby Campbell of UWH Carbone Cancer Center and their staff. They would also like to thank MacKenzie Clark-Seltzner NP, the wonderful nurses, CNAs, and excellent staff at Agrace Hospice for their much-appreciated care of Sandy and support to her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711; Dane County Humane Society, 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI 53718; or National Audubon Society, ATTN: Tribute Gifts, 225 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014.

A celebration of Sandy's life will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 220 Enterprise Drive, Verona, WI, where Father Rich Litzau, O.P., will officiate. A visitation will be held at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

Verona Chapel

220 Enterprise Drive

(608) 845-6625


Published by Madison.com on Jun. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
10
Visitation
11:30a.m.
RYAN FUNERAL HOME
WI
Jun
10
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
RYAN FUNERAL HOME
220 Enterprise Drive, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Ryan Funeral Home - North Side Chapel - Madison.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
I´m so sorry for the loss of Sandy. I worked for her and John at Engraving Specialties 20 years ago. They were excellent bosses who took good care of their staff.
Angie
August 15, 2021
Much love and prayers for all family of Sandy Schendel. Great memories of my cousin will always remain in my heart. Forever in my prayers, Lynn
Lynnette Silbaugh Miller
June 11, 2021
Our deepest sympathies to Aunt Rosella and our cousins and their families. We are thinking of you during this very sad time. Deepest condolences...Jeanne, Jac, Kristen and Stephen
The Schmid Kids
Family
June 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results